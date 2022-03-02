Heather Dubrow: Shannon Beador BETRAYED Me More Than You Know!

Ahead of Wednesday night's new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather Dubrow is reflecting upon this season.

Her return was not without its ups and downs and cast conflicts, starting with a bit of an ambush on the season premiere.

Heather is quashing rumors, explaining what really went down with Nicole James, and voicing her hurt at betrayals.

She promises that all of the ways in which Shannon Beador wronged her will be revealed at the Reunion.

This week, Heather Dubrow spoke on an episode of Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef.

There, she addressed a rumor that she personally demanded that Nicole James be booted from the show.

As we may remember, it was exposed on the premiere that Nicole had sued Heather's husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, in the past.

Heather could have had ample reason to not want to have to film with Nicole. Is that how it went down?

“Didn’t happen," she shared.

"As a matter of fact," Heather revealed, "I tried to talk her into staying."

“I liked Nicole," Heather appraised.

"I’ve known Nicole for like seven years," she detailed.

"We’re not, we were never like best friends," Heather characterized, "but friendly.”

Heather and Nicole had been running into one another for years, and Nicole always seemed "nice" in her estimation.

When production suggested that she bring on a friend when she joined Season 16, she seemed like a natural fit.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s so perfect. She’s beautiful. She’s got this great lifestyle. She’s so nice. She’s fun. She likes to have fun. She’s got this great family,'" Heather recalled.

"I thought she’d be perfect," Heather explained.

"And so I talked to her," she described.

Heather added: "I’m the one that brought her on the show, ironically."

Gina Kirschenheiter was the one who, after some soul-searching, shared Nicole James' past legal action.

She had learned about this off-camera ... from Shannon Beador.

However, Heather confirmed that she and Nicole "were fine" despite the unpleasantness.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there, but nothing happened," Heather explained.

"It was a lawsuit. She dropped it. There was no settlement…" she added.

"Trust me, if we had to pony up money, you think we wouldn’t remember? We’d remember,” Heather reasoned.

Heather did have strong feelings, but not about Nicole.

It was what Shannon and producers did that "felt like a betrayal."

Heather explained: “It felt like, ‘You asked me to come back. I came back, I’ve opened up my house in my home and my family.'"

"'And I get like attacked and ambushed in my house at the very first party,'" Heather lamented.

"And it felt, it all felt so calculated,” she described. “And I felt betrayed by so many people."

Heather added: "And I know that there’s a lot of people out there that feel like I overreacted and blamed Shannon."

"I think that there’s more that comes out at the reunion that people might understand," Heather teased.

"I think that people will understand more why I felt the way I felt," she suggested.

"And," Heather added, "why I reacted the way I did.”

But just because she felt used and ambushed doesn't mean that she's had her fill of the show. Not necessarily.

“Let’s see how the reunion goes," Heather said of the prospect of returning for Season 17.

She added: "Let’s see … You know, you never know."

Even so, Heather acknowledged that reality stardom is absolutely a “double-edged sword.”

“I’ll tell you that I’m super grateful for the platform," she said. "And … It was not an easy season for many reasons."

"But I’ll say like those scenes with the kids, I would say I would’ve done it again,” Heather confirmed. “No, one’s perfect. Of course I regret things, but that’s what the reunion is for.”