Kim Kardashian Begs Judge: PLEASE Grant My Divorce! Kanye is a Nut Job!

Kim Kardashian has had enough.

And she really hopes a judge feels the same way.

On Wednesday, the mother of four filed new legal documents in which she basically begged and pleaded with the court to grant her divorce from Kanye West and to let her finally move on from the unstable rapper.

Kardashian filed to split from her estranged husband almost exactly a year ago -- but West has done all he can in the 12 months since to impede the process.

Of late, he's gone from legal objections to personal insults, as well, trashing Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and pretty much stalking Kim with unwanted deliveries and/or social media messages.

In the aforementioned new documents, Kardashian cites makes a general reference to these instances.

She says West has been causing her mental distress.

"Since filing for divorce, Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties' marital relationship is over," the paperwork states.

"Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties' private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress.

"Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties' marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties' children."

Indeed, at various times over the past few weeks, West has brought the former couple's kids into the picture, much to the extreme chagrin of their mother.

In her filing, Kim argues that further delaying the divorce "will only create further tension and anxiety," accusing West of trying to "rewrite the terms of the parties' prenuptial agreement."

The Kardashians star, in turn, thinks the rapper "should not be permitted" to do so.

"There are no community property assets or debts. Mr. West does not claim otherwise," the documents state, adding that his "counsel's bold statement that the parties' prenuptial agreement is irrelevant does not make it so, nor does Mr. West or his counsel explain why this is so."

Translation? Kanye and Kim signed a prenup. So it would be very nice if it could just be honored and everything quickly settled as a result.

Relatedly, attached to the lengthy document is a declaration from Kardashian herself.

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," the mom of four says.

"Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.

"I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

Kardashian continues:

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage.

"Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.

"I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

Kardashian, of course, started a relationship with Davidson toward the end of 2021... and this romance seems to have totally set the artist off.

In early February, the reality star spoke out against her ex after he slammed her for allowing daughter North to have a TikTok account "against [his] will."

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."

Clearly disturbed and annoyed by the behavior of the rapper, Kim also wrote:

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.

"From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.

She lastly declared she wants to "handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

In response, West acknowledged that he had crossed a line.

He took "accountability" for his actions and added on Instagram:

"I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them. I'm working on my communication.

"I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me."