Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: Please Don't Kick Pete Davidson's Ass!

Well, we all knew this day would come.

From the moment we learned that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship, we figured some messy Kanye drama was inevitable.

Ye, of course, tried to convince the world that he was happily dating Julia Fox and had moved on from his estranged wife.

Some folks might have bought into the ruse -- and sadly, Julia was probably among them -- but in the end, Yeezy was unable to hide his ongoing obsession with the Kim-Pete situation.

The first sign of trouble came when Kanye threatened to "beat Pete Davidson's ass" in a new song.

Not the most subtle line of his career (not that West has ever been known for subtlety), and it seems that Kim was less than thrilled about this musical threat against her new boyfriend.

When she and Kanye first went their separate ways, the narrative that was sold to the media was that despite the complications that come with having billions in assets to split, the divorce was going surprisingly smoothly.

Now, however, it seems that Kanye is throwing a tantrum over the Pete situation, thus making it impossible for Kim to peacefully co-parent with the famously volatile rapper.

“Kanye is making it difficult for Kim, he won't accept Pete. He’s not going to go away easily. It’s been a difficult split," a source close to the situation tells UK tabloid The Mirror.

The insider adds that Kim is "worried the whole thing will escalate even further" and that Kanye "won't stand down, as "he's very stubborn."

Thankfully, the source says, Pete has proven to be "the best tonic to the drama" as he "calms her down" in all situations.

Yes, it seems that by making waves, Kanye has inadvertently strengthened the bond between Kim and Pete.

We would feel sorry for the guy, were it not for the fact that his life is one massive problem of his own creation.

Reports of this new tension between the exes comes on the heels of news that Kanye bought a house across the street from Kim.

Fans say it's creepy, but Yeezy insists he's only trying to stay as close as possible for his children's benefit.

"My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That's why I even got the house," West told Jason Lee during a podcast interview this week.

In typical Kanye fashion, he proceeded to flip out over what he feels is an unfair media response to his latest real estate deal:

"[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids," Ye said.

"Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that's gonna keep me from my children. And that's what I want everybody to know," he continued.

"Don't play with me, don't play with my children. Ain't no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain't gonna gaslight me and run this narrative on me."

So yeah, not only is Kanye as unstable as ever, he'll now be right across the street should Pete decide to start spending the night at Kim's house.

We're sure West is hoping that the awkwardness will prompt Kim to dump her new dude, but with the way Pete's been racking up W's lately, we wouldn't count on it.