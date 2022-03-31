Jeremiah Raber, Return to Amish Star, Accused of Assault Against Wife

Some troubling news today out of the world of reality television:

Jeremiah Raber has been accused of assaulting and threatening his wife, Carmela Raber, who filed for a restraining order against her spouse on March 10.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, the Return to Amish star asked for this order of protection due to an alleged altercation between herself and Jeremiah.

"Jeremiah told me he was going to ‘put me 6 feet under," Caremla wrote in these legal documents, adding in disturbing fashion:

"He gets nose to nose, yelling in my face, pushes my chest and I fell backwards, repeatedly.

"Jeremiah tells me, ‘If I don’t stop with my bulls—t, he will knock me out.'"

From there, Raber claims that her estranged husband “threatens to do Facebook Lives to expose my address” so that strangers can find her and “[her] kid."

In addition to her recent claims of abuse, Carmela also listed a numbe rof other instances of alleged abuse... dating back to 2017.

These include accusations of smothering, assault and him throwing hot coffee at her.

Speaking to In Touch about these allegations, Jeremiah didn't really issue a denial, instead saying most of it stemmed from four-plus years ago.

"It’s all in the reports from back then," he told this tabloid.

"She used the s—t to get the order just to kick me out. It’s sad how quick people are to post stuff like that but turn a blind eye to the change for the better people have made in their life.”

A week after Carmela filed for this restraining order, Jeremiah told Facebook fans that the couple had broken up.

“For those of you that don’t know, Carmela and I split up,” Jeremiah said in a video posted on March 17.

“Sorry to the people that wanted us to stay together. I wanted it to work. She didn’t. I’m not gonna fight any more.

"She never fought for it so why should I?”

Raber filmed this video from his car because, he claimed at the time, his wife had thrown him out.

As for the restraining order?

“It doesn’t mean anything anyways because I’m outta here,” he said, adding a few days later:

“It’s not that I don’t have the money for a hotel, but why spend it if I can just stay in the car for free, and save the money and use that money to get to Ohio?

"So, once I get enough money saved up, then I am leaving this state and never looking back."

For her part, meanwhile, Carmela has said next to nothing about the alleged assault by Jeremiah, but she's been sharing a numberr of graphics on social media.

One of them, from a Faceboook post in January, seems rather telling at the moment.

"Even the prettiest woman could feel insecure if she loves the wrong man," it reads.

"What makes her beautiful is a man who can treat her right."