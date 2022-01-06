Jeremiah Duggar Confirms Engagement to Hannah Wissmann: Our Love is Totally Real!

At last.

A piece of Duggar news that doesn't involve the abuse and/or endangerment of children.

Just about a month after brother Josh was found guilty of downloading graphic videos and photos of kids under 12... and several days after sister Jana pleaded guilty to Endangering the Welfare of a Minor...

... Jeremiah Duggar has something uplifting to announce.

HE'S ENGAGED!

Alongside numerous photos of him popping life's most important question to Hannah Wissmann, the 23-year old wrote on Instagram Thursday:

“She said YES!!!!.

"Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!"

Jeremiah is 23 years old and Hannah is 26.

The couple confirmed they were courting just this past October, with Duggar stating on social media at the time:

“Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!!.

"Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future."

Jeremiah tagged many people in his engagement post, including various family members and the photographer who was on hand.

"Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!! The Wissmann family and Jed & Katey went above and beyond to make it special," he wrote, concluding with the following hashtags:

#shesaidyes #engaged #jerandhannah.

Hannah, for those unaware, is the sister of Stephen Wissmann, who was rumored to be engaged to Jana Duggar in August 2021.

That development never materialized, however.

“Y’all are the cutest! So happy for you all!" wrote Jana in response to the engagement news, while Jessa Duggar added:

“Good lookin’ couple right there."

A month afterr going public with Duggar, meanwhile, Wissmann made it clear the romance was going quite well.

Almost as if it were scripted.

“All my life You have been faithful, All my life You have been so, so good with every breath that I am able, I will sing of the goodness of God,” she wrote at the time as a caption to a photo herself and the Arkansas native.

“From a heart overflowing with gratitude, Happy Thanksgiving to each one of you!!”

Last year, Jeremiah's twin, Jedidiah Duggar, got married to Katey Nakatsu.

“For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be.

"God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey,” Jedidiah wrote via Instagram in April alongside the couple’s wedding photos.

“We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!”

How sweet, huh?

We send our congratulations to Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann on their engagement; on their upcoming wedding; and on the baby that is sure to arrive about nine months afterward.

We can't wait to meet him or her!