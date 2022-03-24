Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann: We've Got Our Wedding License! We're Ready to Procreate!

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are inching closer and closer to their first kiss.

On Tuesday, the 23-year old and his 26-year old fiancee obtained their official marriage license, posing for a picture with the vital document on Instagram.

"One step closer to forever with you!!" they wrote as a caption to the following snapshot.

As you can see above, Duggar and Wissmann are smiling from ear-to-ear in the image... as they hold up their marriage license together, posing in front of a grand staircase.

The conservative twosome went public with their courtship in October, as Duggar wrote "never felt so blessed!!" at the time, along with three photos of himself and Wissmann.

"Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives!" he added.

"We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future. #mygirlfriend @hannahwissmann."

Just a few months later... bam!

They were engaged.

"She said YES!!!!" the 19 Kids and Counting alum captioned his exciting post in January.

"Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible!

"I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!"

There's been chatter, of course, that Jim Bob arranged this relationship and the upcoming wedding, insisting that his son get married to someone who shares his faith, will be subserviant to him and just pump out a bunch of children for the next two decades.

We cannot verify if this rumor is true or not.

But come on now.

We'll just leave it at that.

Duggar went on to thank Wissmann's family as well as his twin brother Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar and sister-in-law Katey Nakatsu Duggar.

"Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!!

"The Wissmann family and Jed & Katey went above and beyond to make it special," he wrote after Hannah accepted his proposal.

The twosome are scheduled to exchange vows on Mach 26.

About nine months later, we assume they'll be welcoming their first child.

“Y’all are the cutest! So happy for you all!" wrote Jana Duggar in response to the engagement news, while Jessa Duggar added:

“Good lookin’ couple right there."

Just over a week after these two get married, meanwhile, Josh Duggar will be sentenced to many years in federal prison for downloading explicit videos of kids under the age of 12.