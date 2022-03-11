Heath Freeman: Cause of Death Revealed for NCIS, Bones Actor

We have a long-awaited update on the tragic passing of Heath Freeman.

The actor -- best known for roles on NCIS, Bones and Raising the Bar -- passed away this past November at the age of the age of 41.

According to TMZ, meanwhile, we now know that Freeman died from died of an accidental overdose.

The Travis County Medical Examiner has completed its investigation and says the actor was found dead in his Austin, Texas home a few months ago... with a lethal cocktail of alcohol and drugs in his system.

Specifically, the report states fentanyl, cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and alprazolam (generic Xanax) were present in Freeman's body shortly after his corpse was discovered.

The official manner of death has been listed as an accident.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," the star's manager said in a statement at the time.

"A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life."

This same manager noted that Freeman "was extremely proud of his recent film work" -- which included Terror on the Prairie, 12 Mighty Orphans and The Seventh Day -- "and was very excited for the next chapter of his career."

Alas, that chapter never arrived.

"His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever," the actor's manager added.

"May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him."

According to the recent report, Freeman was found unresponsive in his bed.

Following the news of his death going viral, a numbe rof of Freeman's former costars expressed their condolences on social media... including his Terror on the Prairie colleague Gina Carano.

"This is hard to write.. I was just giving you a big wrap party hug a week ago," she wrote on Instagram.

"I wanted to keep you for a lifetime and now I am going to carry you for a lifetime in my heart.

"I didn't know our journey would be cut this short and my heart is shattering.

"I wanted so much more time to laugh, cry, create, live, love with your friendship."

Concluded the actress back then:

"Heath truly was so special, so fierce and precious, protective gentle and brave.

"He made me feel safe. He took care of everyone around him.

"I am so blessed to know him for the time I did. Rest In Peace Heath Freeman.. my sweet, passionate friend. I'll be missing you and praying for your loved ones."