Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Star, Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, an actor best known for playing roles on two of broadcast television's biggest hits over the last several years, has passed away unexpectedly.

He was 41 years old.

The tragic and surprising piece of news was confirmed today by Freeman's manager, Joe S. Montifiore.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," Montifiore's statement read on Tuesday.

"A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.

"His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life."

Freeman starred on Bones as killer Howard Epps and also played Benjamin Frank on a 2003 episode of NCIS.

Continued the manager's unfortunate message:

"He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career.

"His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever.

"May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him."

Details about Freeman's death have not yet been released.

His acting credits over the years included appearances on ER, along with a recurring role as Gavin Dillon on Raising the Bar.

He most recently wrapped filming on Terror on the Prairie, which marked his final performance before his death.

"This is hard to write," Freeman's Terror on the Prairie co-star Gina Carano shared on Instagram.

"I was just giving you a big wrap party hug a week ago. I wanted to keep you for a lifetime and now I am going to carry you for a lifetime in my heart.

"I didn't know our journey would be cut this short and my heart is shattering.

"I wanted so much more time to laugh, cry, create, live, love with your friendship."

Carano concluded:

"Heath truly was so special, so fierce and precious, protective gentle and brave.

"He made me feel safe. He took care of everyone around him. I am so blessed to know him for the time I did. Rest In Peace Heath Freeman.. my sweet, passionate friend.

"I'll be missing you and praying for your loved ones."

Shanna Moakler, meanwhile, posted about her "dear friend" Freeman's death on Sunday.

"Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend," she wrote.

"You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had.... and we have a lot of great ones!!

"Godspeed. #ataloss."

In the comments of the post, Moakler wrote that her pal "passed in his sleep yesterday in his home in Austin."

May Heath Freeman rest in peace.