FINALLY! Kim Kardashian Actually Talks About Pete Davidson (Sorry, Kanye)

She's posed for photographs with him.

She's been caught holding his hand.

And we're pretty darn certain she could testify under oath about the much-ballyhooed size of his package.

But go back and check the records. Visit as many celebrity gossip websites you can find. You may be surprised to learn that Kim Kardashian hasn't actually talked about Pete Davidson in public at any point.

Not until now, at least.

Speaking to Variety about the upcoming launch of her family's new reality show on Hulu (aptly titled The Kardashians), Kim was asked whether the comedian/actor would be appearing on the series.

“I have not filmed with [Pete],” the mother of four told the outlet.

“And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away."

Kardashian and Davidson were first spotted together in October, not long after the former hosted Saturday Night Live.

Numerous reports than surfaced of the stars out and about, enjoying romantic trips as an item and romantic private dinners in fancy restaurants.

Everyone knows they're dating.

Kanye West has threatened to murder Davidson as a result.

But Kim has said next to nothing about the romance over the past few months.

When Kardashian-Jenner clan returns to the small in April, however, fans will get a glimpse at “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” Kim teased to Variety.

She added:

“I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

During the aforementioned Saturday Night Live episode, Davidson and Kardashian shared a smooch on screen while dressed as Jasmine and Aladdin.

The pair were later spotted together a bunch times in both New York and California ... prior confirming their romance with PDA pics in November 2021.

Since then, the couple has most let the photo ops speak for themselves.

Last week, though, a judge at last declared Kardashian to be legally single (after a year-long battle with West over aspects of their divorce), which may prompt her and Pete to ramp up the romance.

Sorry, Ye.

Sounds like you may not wanna tune in for The Kardashians.

“Kim lights up when she’s around Pete,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly late last year.

“Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day. … No one can remember seeing her smile and laugh so much around a guy.”

Before seeing her divorce go through, meanwhile, Kardashian shed light on what went wrong in her marriage, telling Vogue in her March 2022 cover story:

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy.

"And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself.

"I think it’s okay to choose you...

"My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy."