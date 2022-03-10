Khloe Kardashian: It Sucks, But I Promise I'll Talk About Tristan's Baby Mama Drama!

The series premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu is in just over a month.

With that in mind, the famous family is hard at work promoting their return to television -- and their streaming debut.

We all know that Khloe has been reluctant to discuss sensitive topics about her life in recent years.

But she had no choice but to address Tristan's cheating and baby mama drama on the upcoming show.

By the time that The Kardashians premieres on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True, will have turned four years old.

True was not born via parthenogenesis. Her father is Tristan Thompson.

But four years ago, Tristan was cheating on Khloe with multiple side pieces ... which became public knowledge just one day before Khloe went into labor.

Khloe and Tristan have had their ups and downs since then.

By that, we mostly mean that Tristan has cheated on her a whole bunch, relying upon her to take him back each time.

It seems that the only dealbreaker for Khloe wasn't cheating, but the love child who came of it, when Tristan impregnated Maralee Nichols last year.

Alongside her fellow The Kardashians stars, Khloe spoke to Variety this week to hype up the show.

Despite her past objections to the topic, Khloe admits that she is going to delve into Tristan's betrayals of her.

“I wish I never had to talk about that," she expressed, "because it’s not a fun thing to talk about."

"But it is part of my journey in life," Khloe acknowledged.

"So," she shared, "we will see it on the show.”

We don't know how much Khloe will directly involve others (it's not expected that Maralee will guest star), but Khloe at least will talk about it.

Even during the final years of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, some of the ladies weren't feeling it anymore.

Kourtney was tired of the rigorous film schedules.

She's a MILF millionaire who had fallen out of love with how grueling reality stardom could be.

Khloe's fatigue had less to do with the filming schedule and more to do with the downside of fame.

People know about her life and they want to talk about it.

In Khloe's case, that meant Tristan's cheating, her giving him near-infinite second chances, and the alarming ways that Khloe edits her face and body.

Even on camera, Khloe complained about the comments about her face.

On the one hand, we understand that she has clear body image issues brought on by brutal body-shaming, and she doesn't have to talk about it.

On the other hand ... when you are famous and you make your face look like an uncanny valley nightmare, people are gonna talk. Come on.

Khloe has also received ample criticism for how she uses makeup to darken her face.

In this, she is hardly alone within her family, though she is sometimes roasted for it more than her siblings.

Part of the reason for that may be that Khloe's hands sometimes provide a convenient and dramatic color contrast.

We don't know if Khloe plans to touch on the backlash that she receives online, but if she does, it's doubtful that she will learn any good lessons from it.

As for Tristan's cheating, Tristan confessed to fathering Maralee's child only after court battles and multiple denials.

It is possible that we will see Khloe respond to some updates on that matter in real time.