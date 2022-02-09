Farrah Abraham: Teen Mom is Evil and Abusive and I QUIT!

She came.

She saw.

She got accused of being racist on Tuesday night and instigated a heated confrontation among various members of the Teen Mom franchise.

And now she says she's outta there.

In the wake of maybe the most explosive episode to ever air on MTV, Farrah Abraham jumped on social media yesterday evening and announced she was finished with Teen Mom forever.

"The world is tired of hate, attacks, abuse and non consent culture," Tweeted the polarizing personality.

"Teen mom GOOD LUCK or what is this 'Take Advantage of Teen Moms' since it's not teen moms anymore.

"These people are deplorable. This ship has sailed. Future teen mothers WATCH OUT & STAY STRONG!"

What prompted such a pointed response?

On the latest installment of Teen Mom Family Reunion, Farrah got into it with Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton after the latter confronted Abraham about comments she made in 2018 ... about the former couple only having had daughter Ryder in order to earn fame and fortune.

"So we had a baby to get on this show, that's how you feel?" Wharton asked Abraham, who replied in controversial fashion:

"I guess I do. I guess I feel really ghetto too like that."

GHETTO?!?

After Wharton asked Abraham why she used this word, Floyd fired back:

"It's ghetto because he's Black, right?"

"For her to call him ghetto, it was like a little thing just popped in my head and triggered me," Cheyenne added in a confessional, before she continued shouting at Abraham.:

"To say ghetto because he's Black? I can get ghetto, bitch! Let's do it. You wanna call him ghetto because he's Black, let's have some f---ing fun."

With that, Floyd flipped a table and sent Solo cups flying everywhere, while Abraham screamed "Kiss my ass!" in her direction, adding in irate detail:

"Coast the Farrah wave! You will not treat other people this way."

Later on, the father of Ashley Jones' child, Bar Smith, called out Farrah for talking you-know-what about the is pair on social media, prompting Abraham to wonder who the heck he even is.

"All I saw was younger talent talking to someone who's paved the way for them and I don't know, it was like Peanuts," Farrah said in a confessional, prior to doing an impression of the muffled, off-camera adults voices from the animated Charlie Brown series.

Abraham then started just screaming at anyone within earshot.

"You have a great crew coming into Teen Mom that are so disrespectful. So be a super fan of someone else," she shouted.

"Get famous from riding somebody else's coattails. This is so vulgar, I don't need to come back.

"Like everyone gets to ride the wave of Farrah Abraham, I'm f---ing out. This is disgusting, this is the most decrepit ass shit."

Abraham, of course, was let go by producers in 2017 after appearing in a number of amateur adult-cam videos.

She was invited back for this unique new series, which features a number of cast members from a number of different Teen Mom franchises.

Just last month, Abraham was placed under citizen's arrest after allegedly punching a security guard in Los Angeles and causing a major raucous overall.

Farrah, of course, has since claimed she was set up and is innocent and was the victim of abuse herself and is now suicidal.

Back to Tuesday night, however:

At one point on this episode, Farrah spoke to the show's life coach, Cheyenne Bryant.

Abraham said that "by no means" did she mean to be racist via her word choice toward Wharton, before growing emotional as follows:

"Normally, I'm f---ing Super Woman. I couldn't regulate. I am beyond sometimes disappointed in myself."

Farrah added that she doesn't feel content these days in her own life, admitting she's "always open to talk" to the other cast members to hopefully set things straight with them.

The hour wrapped up with Maci Boojout sitting down with Farrah one-on-one, leaving quite the cliffhanger.

Until a short while later, that is, when Abraham made her feelings on the situation as clear as she possibly could.

"I will no longer have anything to do with @TeenMom. The disturbing environment does not belong in my future & what I see is evil, is abusive, has no ethics and is illegal and against the contract," Farrah wrote online.

"I don't want any of these people around my family. Enjoy your hate pit of ignorance and power trip.

"Children should not be around parents who lie, hate, and are abusive.

"I wish all the Teen Mom children the best, they deserve far greater then [sic] what they have. It's evident."

Concluded Abraham in her angry rate a few hours ago:

I know why I get attacked in real life it's from the denial negativity I have to experience on @TeenMom.

For the record I’m more educated then [sic] all of the teen moms PUT together on this show.

I don't speak of anyones children that’s them & if your not a teen mom GET OFF @TeenMom.