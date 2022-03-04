Angelina Pivarnick Launches Feud Against Kim Kardashian: Staten Island Is Mine, Bish!

When compared to other New York City boroughs, Staten Island has produced relatively few celebrities.

Several members of the Wu Tang Clan hail from SI, and that's nothing to sneeze at, but the former home of the East Coast's largest landfill has never been as star-studded as Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, or, hell, even Queens!

So when Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick proclaimed herself the queen of Staten early in the show's run, no one really bothered to argue with her.

Now, however, one of Hollywood's biggest power couples has been hanging out in Angelina's hometown, and her own star power is looking pretty paltry by comparison.

We're talking, of course, about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Kim and Pete are the most buzzed-about couple on the planet these days, thanks in no small part to Kanye West's harassment campaign targeting his ex-wife and her new man.

(Yes, Kim is officially Kanye's ex after a judge granted her divorce bid earlier this week! Finally some good news in 2022!)

These days, the couple spends so much time in Pete's neighborhood that there were rumors Kim had moved to Staten Island.

She hasn't, but she doesn't seem to mind spending time there -- and the paparazzi are always on hand to document the occasion.

There was a time when the Shore cast made tabloid headlines, but these days, they're more likely to pop in a TMZ "'Memba Them?" piece than a People magazine cover.

So Angelina and fellow islander Vinny Guadagnino have definitely lost there status as the reigning king and queen of Staten.

Predictably, Vinny is cool with his diminshed status, but Angelina seems to have a problem with this new arrangement.

"All my f--king friends from Staten Island are sending me this right now. '''Kim Kardashian is intrigued by Pete Davidson,''' Angelina griped on Thursday's episode while reading a headline from her phone.

(It's often unclear when new episodes of Shore were actually filmed, but we can assume this one was shot around October or November of last year, when Pete and Kim started dating.)

"Angelina, looks like you're not the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island anymore," Vinny joked.

"I know," Angelina glumly replied.

The show then cut to a flashback of the classic scene in which Vinny referred to Angelina as the Rob Kardashian of Staten Island.

This time, however, Kim's face was superimposed over Angelina's, and Vinny's was covered with a photo of Pete.

"Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look like Angelina and Vinny of Staten Island," Pauly observed.

"I actually think he's a cool kid," Vinny said of Pete.

JWoww pointed out, however, that Vin was not a fan of Pete's 2020 film The King of Staten Island.

"I should have had a cameo," Guadagnino joked (at least we think he was joking).

Vin might be able to laugh the situation off, but for Angeliners, things are a bit more complicated.

After all, Angelina has undergone extensive plastic surgery in recent years, and many fans believe her goal was to look more like Kim Kardashian.

We don't know if that's true, but earlier this week, Angelina debuted a new nose job, and she did look decidedly more Kim-like.

It was one thing when Kim was on the opposite coast and she wasn't in competition with Angelina.

But now, the women are battling for control of Staten Island -- and the odds are decidedly not in Ange's favor!