Kendra Duggar Baby Bump: Spotted in New Photo? Baby #4 on the Way?!?

Welp.

Here we go again, Duggar Family followers.

There appears to be at least some chance that this controversial clan is set to welcome yet another brand new life into the world, as a number of social media users have taken a look at the picture below and concluded...

... Kendra Duggar must be pregnant again!

The Counting On alum and her husband, Joseph, are standing alongside the latter's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, in this Facebook photo.

Kendra is wearing striped shirt and a tan blazer and is smiling alongside her mother and father-in-law... while also sporting a baby bump?

Yes, some observers out there believe.

"Alright y'all do we think Kendra's pregnant?" a Reddit user who shared this snapshot captioned her post.

"She’s due to announce at any time, so I wouldn’t be surprised," one person replied.

"I like to assume the members of the fertility cult are pregnant unless they state otherwise," a third wrote, taking a shot at the Duggars.

"I don’t like to speculate on a woman’s body but based solely on the fashion choice I have a hunch," a fourth individual chimed in.

Kendra and Joseph got married in 2017 and already share three children, Garrett, 3, Addison, 2, and Brooklyn, 1.

The couple recently built a $133,000 Arkansas home.

It features two private porches and a walk-in closet and, let's be honest, is the sort of residence where one might want to settle down and where one could pack in a large immediate family.

We can't say for certain, however.

We can say, however, that Kendra and Joseph have been unusually silent on social media for an expanded period of time.

They haven't posted a single thing since wishing their daughter a happy second birthday back in early November, sparking rumors that there may be some marital discontent between these partners.

Some critics have also noted the following:

Unlike most of his siblings, Joseph didn't issue any sort of statement in the wake of his brother's conviction on two child sex abuse charges.

In September 2020, Kendra wrote the following in honor of her wedding anniversary:

"There are so many things that I admire about you but one thing that has really been apparent is how truly selfless you are.

"In this season of life that we are in where morning/all day sickness has changed the way we do things you have definitely picked up doing so much around the house as well as taking care of the kids.

"I’m feeling so blessed to call you my husband. I love you to the moon and back."

It must be stated, though:

Kendra did not share any sort of similar message about her husband on last year's anniversary.

Sort of makes you think and wonder, doesn't it?