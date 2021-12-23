Kim Kardashian: Don't Judge Me 'Cause I Live on Staten Island Now!

Kanye West can try and deny it all he wants, but to the rest of us, the truth is abundantly clear:

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating -- and they're head over heels for each other.

Yeezy can bury his head in the sand and pretend that he still has a chance of winning Kim back, but each day brings new evidence that "Kete" is the real deal.

These two have been hooking up since October, but in recent weeks, it's become clear that they're much more than just friends with benefits.

First, Pete spent his birthday with Kim and Kris Jenner at Kris' house in Palm Beach.

Shortly thereafter, Kim made the trek to Staten Island to meet Pete's mom and sister.

Needless to say, these two have already sped past several of the major relationship milestones.

The same day that Kim met Pete's mother, the couple was spotted on a double date with Scott Disick and some mystery woman.

The foursome dined at Staten Island hot spot (apparently such a thing exists) Angelina's, where the locals went absolutely gaga at this unexpected glimpse of the A-list.

On Monday of this week, Pete was spotted leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in NYC, where Kim was reportedly staying.

(The media made much of the "massive grin" on Pete's face as he left his new boo's boudoir, but it really looked like he was just smiling politely at some aggressive paparazzi.)

These two have been inseparable in recent weeks, and the situation has left some fans wondering -- just how much time is Kim spending on the East Coast these days?

Obviously, Pete is tethered to New York because of his SNL gig, so the bicoastal couple does most of their canoodling on his turf.

But Kim is a 41-year-old mother of four and business owner who's pursuing a career as a lawyer, so all that commuting can't be easy.

As pretty much always happens in cases like these, the concern trolls have come out in full force, chiding Kim for neglecting her professional commitments and not spending enough time with her kids.

Perhaps that's why Kim shared the following quote on her Instagram page this week:

“Don’t let the opinion of others dictate how you feel, there are billions of people in this world and they all will see you differently.

"Always remember your opinion of yourself matters the most, never judge yourself based on someone else’s opinion of you.

“What people see in you is a reflection of them, the flaws they point out in you just shows on what basis they judge themselves.

"Just be who you are and live your life. Focus on your vision, not other people.”

The quote is attributed to a page called The Higher Self, and according to In Touch, Kim captioned the meme with “Good morning vibes.”

Many of her followers have assumed that this is Kim's way of responding to the shade that's being thrown her way over the Pete situation.

Fortunately, Kim seems to have no problem following her own advice in these cases.

Say what you will about the woman, she definitely follows her own arrow in life, and she seems to have a real gift for ignoring her harshest critics.

Since that's the strategy that led Kim to become the world's first billionaire MILF, we're guessing she's planning to stick with it.