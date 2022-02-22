Paedon Brown Explains Trolling Robyn: She's Never Liked Me, But It's All My Dad's Fault!

What exactly does the nanny do?

This cutting question from Christine Brown was the fuel that Paedon used to troll Robyn recently.

Was this the opening salvo in an escalating war between Team Christine and Robyn?

It turns out that Paedon has a more personal and complicated history with Kody's favorite wife.

Paedon Brown opened up to The Sun about where things stand, not only with Robyn Brown but also with her children.

"My relationship with Robyn has always been strange and weird," he admitted.

Paedon added: "There are honestly so many reasons for that."

Just as a reminder, "What. Does. The Nanny. Do?" is what 23-year-old Paedon Brown's shirt read.

Paedon has been deservedly controversial in the past, but this move was widely lauded by Sister Wives fans.

Naturally, people wanted an explanation, and frankly, we're getting more inside information than anyone expected.

"I was rude to her kids," Paedon admitted.

It turned out that he had an unfair, but not unreasonable, reason for acting that way.

"I saw my dad doing things with them that he didn't do with me," he explained.

"And so, I ended up being rude to them," Paedon confessed.

"So," he reasoned, "she didn't like me being rude to her kids."

What mother would? Being in a plural marriage doesn't change that.

However, it sounds like some parts of that dynamic have drastically improved.

"My relationships with Dayton and Aurora are now great," Paedon shared of the 22-year-old and 19-year-old.

"My relationship with Breanna is not good at all," he admitted, "but that's because she is several years younger than me."

Breanna is 16.

The three children of Robyn whom he named are her eldest children from her previous marriage.

All three were of course adopted by Kody in 2015, which was why he had to (legally, not spiritually) divorce Meri.

Paedon also commented on his bond, or lack thereof, with Janelle's 17-year-old, who is her youngest.

"My relationship with Savannah isn't anything to talk about," he characterized.

"I do love Savannah, we talk when we are in the same room," Paedon described, "but we never had a great relationship."

So ... what was Paedon's goal when he threw that shade at Robyn by wearing the shirt?

He says that it was simply a joke, not a salvo in a war with his dad's wife.

"The crew loves the quote, and then my mom said it, and I knew it aired on the show," Paedon explained.

The public backlash against Robyn has been "so huge," Paedon acknowledged.

As a result, he thought that it would be "really funny" to buy one of those shirts and wear it.

Honestly? We don't tend to agree with Paedon on much, but he's not wrong. It was funny.

"I've only worn it once, and that was simply to post a video on it," Paedon said.

"It was just funny. I'm not trying to dig anyone," he clarified.

Paedon added: "It's not me trying to say like, 'Oh, this is a really funny shirt because mom blew up.'"

"I will always support my mom," Paedon affirmed.

He added cryptically: "But me wearing this tee-shirt wasn't me saying I'm totally for her."

In other words, we guess that he's not wading into the conflict, he's just having a laugh.