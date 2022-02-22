Zoe Sozo Bethel, Miss Alabama 2021, Dead at Age 27

Zoe Sozo Bethel, a beauty queen who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, died this past Friday, eight days after suffering major injuries from an undisclosed accident.

She was 27 years old.

Very few details about the accident have been made public, but we know Zoe was residing and working in Miami at the time of her passing.

Wrote Bethel's loved ones yesterday on Instagram:

"On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries.

These loves ones added that Bethel "touched the hearts of many people" and was involved in numerous organizations, writing:

"She was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University's Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas."

Bethel's family members also invited supporters to donate to their GoFundMe page in order to assist with cover medical and funeral expenses.

The campaign has currently raised more than $40,000 of its $500,000 goal.

Following the incident that eventually led to Zoe's death, her relatives took to her social media platform to ask for prayers.

"Zoe had an accident Thursday night, February 10th, & sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma," an Instagram message last week read.

"Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left."

"We are praying for God's will to be done, regardless of what that may look like," the post continued.

"This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her."

As news of this horrible news going viral, many friends and former colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to Bethel.

"In loving memory of Zoe," Grace Saldana, editor-in-chief of RSBN, wrote alongside a series of photos.

"Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I'll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others.

"May she rest in peace."

The Miss Alabama America organization also took a few minutes to honor Zoe Sozo Bethel.

"On February 18th, 2022, the world lost a queen," the pageant's Instagram post read.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel. She was a light in this world and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.

"Rest in grace and love, sweet one."