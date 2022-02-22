Kailyn Lowry Flaunts MAJOR Weight Loss In Stunning Instagram Pic!

Kailyn Lowry has become something of a polarizing figure in recent years, but there's no denying the woman's ambition.

In addition to raising four kids as a single mom and starring on Teen Mom 2, Kail is a podcast host, a bestselling author, and an entrepreneur.

With all that going on, most people would find it difficult to find time to care for themselves.

But if the latest photo of Lowry is any indication, then she might be in the very best shape of her life.

The pic shows Kail posing with son Lux and friends Kyle and Audrey Hill.

“Love this couple so much,” Lowry captioned the post.

Of course, it wasn't the Hills that most fans were focused on.

Instead, the majority of the comments had to do with the fact that Kail appears to have lost a good deal of weigh in recent months.

“Looking good!” one fan wrote, according to Life & Style.

“Kail, you look amazing!” another remarked.

“Girl, you look so beautiful and fit," a third chimed in.

Lowry's most recent fitness journey began back in September of 2021.

That was when Kail posted a video to her Instagram Story in which she went for a mile walk and engaged in 35 minutes of cardio exercise.

Lowry explained that it was the start of a long journey to a better self -- a journey that would be made more difficult by the fact that she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome.

Kail had recently been diagnosed with the disease, and she learned from her doctor that it tends to make weight loss more difficult.

Nevertheless, the mother of four persevered on her journey, and she shared admirably candid updates with her fans along the way.

“Went to the gym today. Did not want to go to the gym today,” Kailyn shared on her Instagram Stories in December.

“I cried when I started the workout. Literally so overwhelmed. Then I did the workout, and I cried when I was done.”

Needless to say, her path hasn't been an easy one, but it appears that Kail is definitely reaping the benefits of all her recent hard work.

And that applies to other parts of her life, as well.

Lowry recently completed construction on her dream home, and she and her sons started the new year living in some very fancy new digs.

“It’s definitely been something that I wanted to do and never did,” she told In Touch in an interview.

“And then I finally did it.”

Lowry says the process was more arduous and difficult than she'd anticipated, but she still has no regrets about taking it on.

“I thought I was going to have fun during this process and want to do it way more,” she added, noting that she "hated every single step of the way. It was not a fun time.”

Regardless, Lowry says she prides herself on the fact that she completed work on the home “by myself with no man next to me,” adding that she did it all “for my kids.”

“I’m hoping that we set … real roots and traditions in the new house,” Kailyn said.

“Despite the pandemic — I have to be thankful for all of the good moments. I don’t have anything to complain about.”

It sounds like the pandemic did little to stunt Kail's ambition.

And we're sure she's looking for new projects already!