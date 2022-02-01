Kylie Jenner Posts First Photo of Travis Scott Since Astroworld Tragedy: Are Stormi's Parents Still Together?

Back in November of 2021, ten people lost their lives during a Travis Scott performance in Houston.

The fatal crowd stampede at Scott's Astroworld music festival also resulted in hundreds of injuries -- and lawsuits filed by the victims' families will soon have Scott in front of a judge to answer for his role in the incident.

Not surprisingly, the rapper stepped away from the spotlight in the aftermath of the concert.

Kylie Jenner, who is currently pregnant with her second child by Scott, also took a long hiatus from social media.

The cosmetics mogul returned to Instagram just ahead of the holidays, but she was either solo or surrounded by family in all of her pics.

Travis was nowhere to be found, and Kylie did not respond to questions from fans about the status of her relationship.

Naturally, this was enough to get the rumor mill churning.

Fans speculated that Travis and Kylie had broken up, and they took her silence as a sort of tacit confirmation.

After all, it wouldn't be the first time that these two had called it quits.

They previously parted ways over rumors that Travis had cheated on Kylie while on tour.

This time, however, it seems that the breakup rumors were completely baseless.

This afternoon, Travis appeared on Kylie's Instagram page for the first time since the tragedy.

And judging from the photo, it seems that all is well in the Scott and Jenner's little family unit.

As you can see, Kylie and Travis embraced daughter Stormi for their latest photo -- and with good reason.

"Our baby is 4," Kylie captioned the pic.

"Happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world."

Now, just about everything that Kylie posts goes viral, but this pic blew up like few others, racking up over eight million likes in its first six hours online.

And naturally, Kylie's family was quick to join the chorus of those wishing Stormi the very happiest of birthdays:

"4! A full adult," Kendall Jenner joked.

"Happy birthday precious Stormi!!! I love you!!!" Kris Jenner chimed in.

Khloe Kardashian replied with a string of crying emojis, which we suppose is her way of saying that she's upset with how quickly Stormi is growing up,

Yes, it's hard to believe that Kylie became a mom a full four years ago.

But for those who are currently sharing in Khloe's depression, fear not.

Kylie is soon to become a mom once again, and while she's been tight-lipped with the details, social media sleuths have been able to puzzle out a few pertinent facts.

First and foremost, it looks as though Kylie is having another girl!

She hasn't made any sort of announcement, but Kendall and Khloe were recently spotted buying pink baby clothes, which is sort of a dead giveaway.

As for Kylie's due date and other important details, we suppose we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

The important thing right now is that mom is healthy, and she's making the most of the time she gets to spend with her eldest daughter -- and her loving partner.