Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Did They Break Up In Wake of Astroworld Tragedy?

It's been six weeks since 10 people lost their lives at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston.

The concertgoers were fatally trampled by an out of control crowd, and hundreds of others were injured in the incident.

The youngest victim, a 9-year-old boy, passed away last month after spending several days fighting for his life in an area hospital.

Needless to say, this is the sort of tragedy that forever impacts the lives of all who were touched by it.

Travis Scott and Kylie

And insiders say the ordeal has taken a tremendous emotional and psychological toll on both Scott and his longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Kylie is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, and both she and Travis have taken a lengthy hiatus from all forms of media in the wake of the tragedy.

There have been rumors that the stress has turned out to be more than their relationship could bear.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Modeling

Claims that Kylie dumped Travis as a result of his involvement have been circulating on social media non-stop.

But according to a new report from Hollywood Life, those claims are bogus.

In fact, the outlet claims that Scott and Jenner have become closer than ever in the wake of the tragedy.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Grammys Pic

"Travis has been with Kylie nonstop for several weeks now and he is going to be by her side for the foreseeable future," an insider tells the outlet.

"The tragedy has really changed Travis and his relationship with Kylie."

Apparently, the incident led Scott to re-examine his priorities and make some long overdue changes.

Kylie Jenner Canoodles With Travis Scott, Mirror Selfie

“Following Astroworld, Travis woke up and realized that his career isn’t the most important thing in his life anymore," says the source.

"Kylie supported him, and still supports him, even though a lot of people are turning their back on him,” the insider continued, noting that the couple has “gotten so close” due to the situation.

“She knows now that he loves her and that he wants to be with her and wants to be the father to their two children that she has always wanted him to be," the tipster says.

Kylie Jenner and Scott

“Being together is what is important as they find strength and trust in each other,” the insider continues.

“Through tragedy they have found a bond that seems too now be unbreakable. Which only helps what they’re both individually going through.”

Kylie issued the following statement immediately incident, and she has been silent on social media ever since:

Travis with Kylie

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events.

"And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing."

It's unclear how far along Kyle is in her pregnancy, but insiders have indicated that her due date might be as early as January of 2022.

Their Debut!

Needless to say, she and Travis will be dealing with the fallout from this tragedy for quite some time, both psychologically and financially.

Scott is facing a slew of lawsuits from the families of the victims, and it remains to be seen if his career will ever recover.

The debate over how much blame Scott deserves for his role in this incident will likely continue for years to come.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, Post-Baby PDA

But we have no doubt that the grief and guilt he's experiencing are genuine.

And we're sure he's more grateful than ever for Kylie's love and support.

