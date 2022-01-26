Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian: Did They Just Reveal the Gender of Kylie's Baby?

by at .

As you're probably aware by now, Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child.

Usually, Kylie delights in sharing every aspect of her life with her legion of adoring fans.

But as with her first pregnancy, Kylie is lying low while she awaits the arrival of Stormi's little brother or sister.

Her sisters, however, are still soaking up the spotlight as much as ever -- and they might have just inadvertently revealed some information that Kylie was hoping to keep under wraps.

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner:Opening Ceremony and Calvin Klein Jeans' Celebration Launch

According to a new report from UK tabloid the Daily Mirror, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were spotted shopping for baby shower presents at a mall in Sherman Oaks this week.

Kendall and Khloe probably attract a lot of attention whenever they're out running errands, but they were even more noticeable on this excursion, as they were shooting a scene for their new Hulu reality show and Facetiming with Kris Jenner while they shopped.

Still, the excursion wouldn't have been newsworthy were it not for one important detail:

Kendall Jenner at the Reunion

As they perused the selection of clothes and toys for newborns, Kendall and Khloe were clearly focused on pink items.

The Mail reports that "the pair eyed a number of items designed for baby girls."

And at one point, Khloe seemed ready to purchase an "adorable doll in a box covered with pink and blue polka-dots."

Khloe Works Out

Now, obviously, boys can wear pink and play with dolls.

But something tells us that Kendall and Khloe didn't pick Kylie's baby shower as their opportunity to make a bold statement about gender roles in society.

No, the more likely explanation is that Kylie is having another girl.

Kylie Jenner Displays Her Baby Bump

This probably isn't the way she wanted to share that news with the world, but we doubt Kylie is terribly upset about the leak.

Hell, the way she's been steering clear of social media, she might not even be aware of it!

No one really knows why Kylie posts so much less frequently when she's pregnant.

Kylie Jenner's Maternity Photo

But this time around, Kylie has posted some recent photos, as opposed to when she just completely disappeared from Instagram during her first pregnancy.

And Kylie's most recent hiatus might have nothing to do with her pregnancy.

She started posting less around the time of the tragedy at boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival.

Travis Scott and Kylie

As you've likely heard, ten people were trampled to death by an out of control crowd at the concert.

Scott has denied any wrongdoing, and obviously Kylie bears no responsibility.

But she was present for the tragedy, and she stepped away from social media for several weeks after it happened.

Kylie Jenner Ultrasound Photo

It's only recently that Kylie returned to Instagram, and insiders say she and Travis both remain devastated by what happened.

So while there might have been a time when Kylie would've gotten upset with her sisters for inadvertently leaking private information about her personal life, we're guessing those days are far behind her.

Tragedy has a way of putting things into perspective, and Kylie is probably just happy to have a healthy baby on the way, regardless of its gender.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Kylie Jenner Biography

Kylie Jenner's Maternity Photo
Kylie Jenner is the 13-year old half-sister of Kim, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. She has made it clear that she wants to follow in their... More »
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, CA
Full Name
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Photos

Kylie Jenner: Pregnant on Instagram
Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Beautiful Baby Bump
Kylie Jenner Displays Her Baby Bump
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott W Magazine Cover
Travis Scott and Kylie
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Wear Matching Rings

Kylie Jenner Videos

Kardashians Drop First Trailer, Reveal Name of New Hulu Show
Kardashians Drop First Trailer, Reveal Name of New Hulu Show
Kylie Jenner's Latest Selfie Shocks Fans: Stop Trying to Change Your Race!
Kylie Jenner's Latest Selfie Shocks Fans: Stop Trying to Change Your Race!
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Reconcile After Vicious Fight, Feud
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Reconcile After Vicious Fight, Feud