Khloe Kardashian Looks Thinner Than Ever In New Pic ... And Fans Are Concerned

Khloe Kardashian has overhauled her look quite a bit over the course ofthe past year.

There were time when fans complained that Khloe was "unrecognizable" in the heavily filtered, liberally retouched pics that appeared on her Instagram page.

But Khloe's new look wasn't wholly a result of modern technology.

In fact, the mother of one has been quite open about her renewed -- some would say "obsessive" -- commitment to fitness.

Khloe Kardashian Poses with a White Vehicle

The result of all her recent work is a much thinner Khloe than we've ever seen before.

And a new promotional photo for the Kardashians' upcoming Hulu reality show has received a very mixed response from fans.

“We will love to see Khloes glow up in the show," one fan commented on the photo below.

Khloe For Hulu

“POV : SHE'S A REAL BARBIE!” another person enthused (at least we think that remark was intended as a compliment), according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Other Instagram users described the pic as “glamorous,” and “beautiful,” and more than one called Khloe a “goddess.”

But of course, the response to Khloe's photos is never 100 percent favorable.

Khloe Works Out

Even though the 37-year-old has been documenting her fitness journey with workout specifics and "before and after" photos, some fans simply refuse to believe that Khloe has trimmed down and toned up naturally. 

On Reddit, fans have been expressing concern for what they feel is an unhealthy obsession with weight loss.

And many, of course, believe that Khloe's fitness fixation is a result of her latest round of drama involving Tristan Thompson.

Khloe With True

As you're probably aware, Tristan was sued for paternity by a Houston-based personal trainer named Maralee Nichols.

Following a messy legal battle, Thompson was proven to be the father of Nichols' child.

Though Tristan and Khloe were broken up by the time this situation went public, they were still together when Thompson impregnated Nichols.

Tristan and Khloe on E!

Sources say Khloe's humiliation was compounded by the fact Nichols was a younger woman and a personal trainer.

And fans believe that Tristan's latest infidelity might have brought many of Khloe's long-simmering infidelities bubbling to the surface.

After all, this is a woman who once hosted a show called Revenge Body, about people who seek to show up their exes by hitting the gym.

Khloe Kardashian Makes Tone Deafness Look Sexy

But while the conversation on Reddit has been characterized by concern, on Instagram, the focus is on pointing out the cosmetic changes in Khloe's most recent pics.

“Lip injections and plastic surgery," one commenter wrote.

“I’ve heard Botox helps with migraines …… oh, wait," another chimed in, seemingly referencing Khloe's recent commercials for a migraine relief medication.

Khloe's Been Working Out

One fan sullied the good vibes on Khloe's Hulu promo pic by writing simply, "Plastic kardashian."

But for every detractor, Khloe seems to have at least a hundred supporters.

"Beautiful khloe sad what happened to her with Tristan every time," one fan wrote on her latest pic.

Khloe in Spandex

Indeed, Khloe has had a hard time of it these past few months.

Hulu camera crews were present for much of the drama, and production insiders say Khloe will bear her soul like never before on the family's new show.

And we're sure many will draw inspiration from her courage.

