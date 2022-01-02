Kardashians Drop First Trailer, Reveal Name of New Hulu Show

You may no longer be able to keep up with the Kardashians on E!, but have no fear, television fans:

The First Family of Reality Television is back!

And we don't just mean because they never really left, sharing social media updates about their extremely busy lives on a near-daily basis.

No: We mean the Kardashians have released the first trailer for their upcoming Hulu series.

"When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins," Hulu wrote in this teaser, which is featured on this page... which aired late on December 31, 2021... and which depicts each of the famous sisters dressed in muted tones.

"Happy New Year, everyone," the siblings say in unison.

Not especially revealing, we know.

We have learned, however, that the show will be titled The Kardashians.

No footage is included in the preview, but it's safe to assume what episodes will focus on, at least in the beginning.

Just think of everything going on with the Kardashians right now!

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child.

Khloe Kardashian is dealing with new cheating allegations against Tristan Thompson, who almost definitely fathered yet another kid out of wedlock this year.

Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson.

Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker.

A cynical person might accuse some of these developments as being set up as storylines for the upcoming show.

Kim Kardashian announced in September 2020 that her family's long-running reality program would be ending the following year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the mother of four wrote via Instagram at the time.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

"We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

She continued back then:

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience.

"And, most importantly, a very special thank you to [series cocreator] Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”

A month later, Hulu revealed that the family signed a major multiyear deal to create new content for the streaming service.

"This is the next chapter," Kris Jenner has said of the Hulu production.

"In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are.

"The fans will love seeing us continue the journey.

"I can't say much about what's coming but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous."

According to the show's official synopsis, meanwhile, "the Kardashian / Jenner family bring their exciting next chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives."

No premiere date has been announced just yet.