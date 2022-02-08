Gwendlyn Brown Mocks Her Dad: HA! You're Nothing But an Ex-Husband!

Gwendlyn Brown for ALL the wins, you guys.

On Monday, the 20-year old daughter of Sister Wives mainstays Kody and Christine Brown made it pretty clear on whose side she stands following this couple's split, sharing the result of a search she recently ran on her infamous dad.

So, what happens when you type in the name "Kody Brown" to Google?

Gwendlyn can't wait to tell you!

“I’m deadass [serious] when I tell you this is what comes up when you Google my father," she wrote as a caption to the screen capture below.

As you can see, the search result spits out "Christine Brown's ex-husband" as the main description for Kody... which is just perfect and hilarious.

Kody and Christine made headlines in November when the former announced the long-time spiritual spouses were separating after 25 years of polygamous marriage.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram at the time.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

For his part, Kody reacted to the split with what felt like a pretty huge virtual shrug.

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," the father of 18 wrote in response to the news.

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

"Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Over the course of Sister Wives Season 16, meanwhile, fans have seen all the ways in which this union came crumbling down.

It started with Kody enacting some VERY strict Covid-19 rules and regulations for his family members to follow... and it ended with Kody claiming Christine betrayed him for speaking out against these protocols.

And, as punishment?

Kody stopped sleeping with Christine.

"It's over. The intimate part of our marriage is over. And to be honest, I'm not okay with that," Christine said in a confessional on a late Season 16 episode, which was filmed over a year ago.

"I'm not okay with staying in a marriage where there's no intimacy.

"That's not a real marriage.

"I'm not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have."

Christine later packed up all of Kody's belongings from her home, sparking a stunned reaction from the Brown family patriarch, as Kody explained to the camera:

"Personally, I don't know what to think about this.

"This is not something we discussed.

"I'm having a hard time not being a little frustrated by this."

During last week's reunion special, Christine said she was aware that her decision to leave Kody would hurt people within her unique family.

But it had to be done.

"It's not fun breaking people's hearts," Christine told the host.

"I mean, at my core, I just want people to be happy and I just want people to feel loved. But I knew I was making a decision that would break hearts and it tore me apart.

"And it was super, super sad."