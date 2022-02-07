Christine Brown: I'm Done with Kody AND Our Church!

Christine Brown is very much at peace that days.

The previously-embattled reality star made this very clear on Sunday night's Sister Wives reunion special, opened up to host Sukanya Krishnan about how her decision to leave her plural marriage has impacted others.

The mother of six, of course, announced she was done with Kody back in early November.

"It's not fun breaking people's hearts," Christine said of how Meri, Janelle and Christine have reacted to her departure.

"I mean, at my core, I just want people to be happy and I just want people to feel loved.

"But I knew I was making a decision that would break hearts and it tore me apart. And it was super, super sad."

Does this mean Christine has some regrets about walking away?

Heck no.

Asked where she currently stands with Kody, Christine didn't hesitate in her respone:

"Kody and I are divorced. We're completely separate."

(Technically, to be clear, Christine and Kody are not divorced. Kody has said he won't grant Christine official spiritual freedom because he thinks she betrayed him and he's very selfish and petty.)

At one point on part two of this Sister Wives speciial, Christine said she felt like a "basement wife" last year, like someone who didn't matter at all.

Christine also said she felt as if she "chose to be weaker" at the time ... and ultimately put herself in that situation.

"I chose to just let it happen and I chose to be weaker. I just did," she explained on air.

"Every single day of my life, I wake up and I have a choice to make if I'm in a situation like that.

"And in the end, I would love to just be strong and be like, 'No, no, no, no,' and just cause more contention. ... Or, I can just go, 'Okay, okay. That's fine, that's fine, that's fine,' and make it easier.

"But then, in the end, I lose myself. The cost is me."

Throughout Season 16, tension over Kody's extreme COVID-19 protocols grew stronger and stronger between these spouses.

The episodes were filmed over a year ago, but Christine has said she needed to talk to her mom and needed to gain a lot of self-confidence in order to split from her husband.

To be specific, Christine said she had to become a badass.

And now here she is, residing in Utah, thrilled with her choice.

"I put everybody first most of the time. I put whatever Kody needed [first]," Christine continued on Sunday.

"I was like, 'I can be the peacemaker here. What do you need? What does Janelle need? What does Meri need? What do all the kids need?'

"It left me running on empty and I asked [Kody] for help. I'm like, 'I can't do this anymore.' He was like, 'You're just changing all the agreements.' I said, 'I'm overwhelmed.'

"And he couldn't help."

Elsewhere in her chat with Krishnan, Christine confessed she no longer holds the same religious beliefs as her ex-spouses.

The Browns are members of the Apostolic United Brethren, which is a Mormon group that practices polygamy.

"In our church, polygamous women can leave. They're not trapped. They can leave if they want to leave and if it's not working," she said on stage.

"They have to go through proper channels and stuff, but then they can get a release. I haven't been a member of that church for a long time and I left a long time ago."

Christine then reiterated her stance on how she thinks God feels about all this.

"I just think that God's fine if I just want to be happy," Brown emphasized.

Meanwhile, Kody said he's "comfortable" with where Christine stands in her religious beliefs.

"She's free from that yolk of bondage, if you will," he said, seemingly admitting that polygamy is awful for any woman who practices it.

Asked about Christine and Kody's broken bond, Robyn grew emotional while discussing how she hoped the exes would work it out.

"I have always wanted her and Kody's relationship to be strong," the 43-year-old said.

"I understand that she's feeling like she doesn't have other choices, but I wish that she decided to keep trying."

Ouch, huh? Christine took many months and attempted numerous times to talk to Kody about her plight... to no avail. She most definitely tried.

Christine and Kody publicized their separation in November, although Robyn still feels they're not actually divorced.

"Christine says they're divorced and technically, in my head, they're not, because their marriage was done by our church officials," she said.

"They haven't granted them a divorce."

Sure, fine, whatever. The point still remains:

Christine Brown is never coming back.