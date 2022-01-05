Khloe Kardashian: I'm Done With Tristan Thompson ... For GOOD This Time!

When Maralee Nichols sued Tristan Thompson for paternity, it was widely assumed that she was telling the truth and that Tristan was indeed that father of her child.

So it didn't come as much of a shock when the test results came in and Tristan finally admitted that the kid was his.

Thompson came clean on Monday by issuing a statement that surprised absolutely no one ...

... least of all his long-suffering second baby mama, Khloe Kardashian.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the NBA star wrote in his Instagram Stories.

“Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Khloe and Tristan have been broken up for several months, but they were still together when he impregnated Nichols back in March.

As you're probably aware, this is not the first time that Tristan has been caught cheating on Khloe.

In fact, he's been ruining her life for several years now.

So you would think that after this latest public humiliation, Thompson would have the decency to step aside and allow her to begin healing.

Unfortunately, he's decided on a very different approach.

“Tristan wants to make everything right with Khloe,” one insider Us Weekly.

“He wants to win her back, but she will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating. This was the final straw.”

The source adds that Khloe is “staying strong” for her daughter and leaning on her loved ones.

“Her family and best friends are really her biggest support system,” the insider says.

Speaking with People magazine, a second insider confirms that Khloe is standing firm in her refusal to give Tristan yet another chance.

"She wants the new year to be different," the source says.

"She wants to focus on her own happiness."

Her mother and sisters are wary, of course, as Khloe has fallen under Tristan's spell many, many times in the past.

"But her family knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready," the source continues.

"It's hard for her family when she is upset. They love her so much," the insider adds.

"Khloe is such a strong person though. She has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby."

In addressing the paternity results on social media, Tristan issued an apology to Khloe.

At one point, he stated the obvious by pointing out that she deserves much, much better.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” Thompson wrote.

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

For once, Thompson is being 100 percent honest and accurate in his assessment of his own actions.

We just hope he's not doing so as part of an effort to win Khloe back yet again.