Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux: Yes, I'm the Father of Dani Soares' Daughter!

Baby daddy drama on the high seas!

If you're a fan of Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht, then you're probably aware that the show's most recent season ended on something of a cliffhanger.

Stewardess Dani Soares claimed during the reunion show that she had gotten knocked up by deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

Dani had previously suggested on social media that Jean-Luc was the father, but this was the first time that we saw her confront him with the allegation face-to-face.

Host Andy Cohen resisted the urge to make a bunch of awful sex-sailing puns, and Cerza-Lanaux essentially shrugged off the allegation.

He explained that he "thinks it's not his child" and "doesn't want to have anything to do with it."

Unfortunately for Jean-Luc "I don't think that kid is mine" doesn't hold up in court.

The episode premiered back in April, and now, we finally have some closure on this matter:

In a recent Instagram post, Jean-Luc revealed that he's taken a paternity test, and -- to the surprise of absolutely no one -- he is the father of Dani's child daughter Lily, who was born in May.

Lanaux shared the news with a fans in a lengthy Instagram caption in which he carefully side-stepped any conversation about what a jerk he was to Dani when she tried to address this matter with him several months ago.

"My silence on social media has been intentional and much needed," Jean-Luc wrote on Wednesday.

"I used that time to focus on what was important to me and my mental health."

Okay, not off to the greatest start -- making it all about himself, and whatnot -- but don't worry, he quickly gets to the point from there:

"I can't let 2022 go any further without sharing some beautiful news," Jean-Luc added.

"An international DNA test that was done a while ago was no small feat. I'm happy and proud to say Sweet and beautiful Lilly rose is my daughter," he continued."

This is the first time that Jean-Luc explicitly confirmed that he's the father of Dani's baby, but it's not the first time he hinted at that fact.

Without no explanation, he posted a photo of Lily back in June before taking a lengthy hiatus from Instagram.

"Dani and I have been working and communicating together to the best of our ability; given Dani is a full time mother and worker, and I being gone for extended periods of time not knowing when I will step back on land," Jean-Luc continued.

"This is imperative for the sake of our daughter as she needs both parents in her life."

Cerza-Lanaux ended things on a contentious note, expressing gratitude for his supporters and contempt for his haters:

"With that being said, going forward, I will no longer feel the need to explain myself to anybody, when realizing people only understand from their level of perception," Jean-Luc wrote.

"I am thankful for my friends, and family who have stuck by my side through thick and thin. As I look forward to this new year with new opportunities, I will be striving to be the best man and father that I can be. God bless."

Well, the good news is, Dani was finally proven right.

The bad news is, now she has to raise a baby with Jean-Luc!