Pete Davidson on Kim Kardashian Relationship: This One Is Gonna Last!

We probably don't need to tell you that Pete Davidson has developed a reputation as a bit of a ladies' man.

And by that we mean that the guy falls into bed with just about every female celebrity he encounters.

But those who know him best say Pete is not your typical player.

Apparently, he's an old school romantic who hopes to one day settle down with the right partner and leave his promiscuous past behind him.

So is it possible that despite their considerable age and income gaps and the fact that they live on opposite coasts, Pete and Kim Kardashian might actually be in it for the long haul?

Well, this probably isn't what Kanye wants to hear, but according to those who know Davidson best, the SNL star is hoping to make this relationship last.

“He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had,” a source close to the situation tells Hollywood Life.

“This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up."

Yes, legs might not be Kim's best known assets, but apparently they're the ones Pete is focused on going forward.

Already, Kim has met Pete's mom and sister, and the couple has jetted off for at least one steamy tropical vacation.

Pete has met Kim's kids, but despite reports to the contrary, he did not swing by the house on Christmas morning.

While tabloids and gossip sites tend to exaggerate the seriousness of celebrity relationships, all signs seem to indicate that this romance is turning into something solid.

At the very least, the speed with which these two are flying past the usual relationship milestones gives us the impression that it's more than a mere fling.

Pete first came to the world's attention as a somewhat unlikely Cassanova when he got engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 after just a month of dating.

The engagement didn't last long, but in the years to follow, Pete would stun the haters by hooking up with several of the most lusted-after women in Hollywood.

Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor all dated Pete, in most cases very briefly.

For a while there, it looked as though Pete was planning to give Warren Beatty and Jack Nicholson a run for their money in the Most Legendary Hollywood Lothario department.

But his affection for Kim may have brought the 28-year-old's career as player to a premature conclusion.

Interestingly, Kim and Pete have not yet publicly confirmed that they're dating.

Of course, they also haven't made any effort to hide their relationship.

This could be a result of the fact that Kim still hasn't finalized her divorce from Kanye West, or it might just be that neither party has felt the need to comment on their relationship status.

Whatever the case, it looks as though these two are much more than just friends with benefits.

And we're excited to see where the relationship goes from here.