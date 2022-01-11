Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? MILF Drops Major Hints She's Having Travis Barker's Baby

New Year, new baby?

Pregnancy rumors about Kourtney Kardashian have been circulating, and the evidence is piling up.

If we take a careful look at the hints that Kourt has been dropping, it barely even feels like she's hiding it.

Is she about to welcome her fourth child -- her first with fiance Travis Barker?

Let's start at the beginning.

Last year, Kourtney Kardashian's whirlwind romance with Travis Barker led to the two becoming engaged.

Travis proposed, she said yes, and their love story has not slowed down since then.

Deauxmoi is a celebrity gossip powerhouse, especially when it comes to blind items and anonymous tips.

Recently, the blog was tipped off than an "A-list couple" was "expecting a bundle of joy in 2022."

The one real hint offered was that neither of the prospective parents were actors.

Kourtney and Travis are not actors.

Kourtney is a reality star. Travis is a musician.

Of course, they are not the only couple to qualify ... but there's more.

Kourtney has been on a roll when it comes to posting throwback photos lately.

Many celebrities share throwbacks, especially of specific memories or outfits or looks.

In this case, though, Kourtney's posts could be a smokescreen.

The Kardashians are known to use throwback photos to conceal their pregnancies.

Kylie is perhaps the most infamous for this -- but then, she's the only one whose journey to motherhood began when she was a teenager.

She is not the only person to have kept a baby bump under wraps by "innocuously" sharing throwback pics.

Kourtney at least was not trying to pass off throwbacks as current photos.

Her blasts from the past date back to 2005, when she went on a wild trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Then, there's another hint that we simply cannot ignore.

Kourtney filled her Instagram Story with a series of photos of a small, bedazzled clutch.

The clutch happens to resemble an avocado, as was apparent as she shared image after image of it.

Here's the thing: we know that we sound unhinged saying it, but some fans think that this is another pregnancy clue.

See, a 16-week-old fetus is, on average, about the size of an avocado.

Obviously, the actual size varies according to an array of factors, but that's the general guidelines for tracking a pregnancy.

To people with baby fever, the mere mention of an avocado is all but synonymous with pregnancy, and the image appears in multiple pregnancy apps.

A number of fans have pointed this out. Combined with other clues, it points to Kourtney being preggo.

Kourtney is 42 years old.

Though this would be a geriatric pregnancy, it would certainly be possible for someone her age to carry a pregnancy to term.

Kourtney is already a mother of three children -- Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Travis has Landon and Alabama, plus step-daughter Atiana.

Their MILF and DILF statuses are respectively secured ... but could they really be having a kid together?

It sounds nuts, especially coming from one of the more grounded and relatable Kardashians.

(Love many things about Khloe, but she's nuts sometimes. Kylie became a mom at 20. Kim spent years married to Kanye)

But between the existence of linear time and how intense her romance with Travis has clearly been ... maybe they figured that it was now or never.

Sooner or later, we'll know for sure.

Kourtney might not be pregnant, or she could be hiding a baby bump until Kylie delivers (which could be any day now, potentially) to not steal her thunder.

Congratulations may be in order. Or not? Only time will tell.