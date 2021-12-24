Kim Kardashian: My Kids Love Pete Davidson As Much As I Do!

Before we proceed with this article, we'd like to issue a trigger warning to Kanye West:

Yeezy, you're probably not reading this, but just in case you saw that headline and got curious, we'd like to encourage you to go do something else instead.

As far as we know, you're still obsessed with the idea of winning Kim Kardashian back, and there's really no point in ruining your Christmas with new information about how gaga she is for Pete Davidson.

Especially since this story is about about Pete's relationship with your kids -- which is apparently stellar.

We warned you, Ye!

Yes, as everyone -- including Kanye -- surely knows by know Kim and Pete are dating.

These two aren't just hooking up, mind you, but actually dating.

Kim has met Pete's mom, and he flies out to the West Coast to spend time with the Kard clan seemingly every chance he gets.

He's tethered to NYC because of his SNL gig, of course, but the couple is working around that problem.

In fact, Kim has been spending so much time on the East Coast that some fans have become convinced that she lives on Staten Island now.

She doesn't, of course, but all of this is to say that these two are speeding past the usual relationship milestones at breakneck speed.

Needless to say, this is shaping up to be a rough holiday season for Kanye.

The good news for Ye is that Pete and Kim will not be spending Christmas together.

So Yeezy doesn't have to worry about Pete filling the room with blunt smoke and sharing anecdotes about Machine Gun Kelly as his kids open presents.

The bad news (again, if you're Kanye) is that Kim has introduced Pete to her kids -- and apparently, they were quite taken with him.

“Pete met Kim’s kids and she introduced him to them as ‘mommy’s friend,’" a source close to the situation told Hollywood Life this week.

"Kim thought that it was really cute how he interacted with them and that he tried to make her kids laugh and smile just as he does everyone he meets!”

Needless to say, it sounds like Pete has won over just about everyone in Kim's life.

Currently, he's in LA, but Pete and Kim have decided that it's best if they celebrate Christmas separately -- presumably so as not to confuse the kids.

"She had a good trip to New York," an insider close to the situation tells People magazine.

"Pete took Kim to some of his favorite places. She had fun. Kim is celebrating Christmas with the kids and won't see Pete," the insider adds.

That doesn't mean, however, that these two have cooled off in their affections for one another.

"He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that," the source says of Pete's infatuation with Kim.

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," the insider adds.

"The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

Yeah, Kanye, we hate to be the bearer of bad news but when your ex associates you with "a very dark time" in her life, and she's already seeking comfort in a new partner, it's probably best to move on.

Perhaps, this Christmas you should turn a corner in your life and celebrate the re-birth of Yeezus!