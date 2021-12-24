Kim Kardashian: My Kids Love Pete Davidson As Much As I Do!

by at .

Before we proceed with this article, we'd like to issue a trigger warning to Kanye West:

Yeezy, you're probably not reading this, but just in case you saw that headline and got curious, we'd like to encourage you to go do something else instead.

As far as we know, you're still obsessed with the idea of winning Kim Kardashian back, and there's really no point in ruining your Christmas with new information about how gaga she is for Pete Davidson.

Especially since this story is about about Pete's relationship with your kids -- which is apparently stellar.

Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson

We warned you, Ye!

Yes, as everyone -- including Kanye -- surely knows by know Kim and Pete are dating.

These two aren't just hooking up, mind you, but actually dating.

Kim & Pete

Kim has met Pete's mom, and he flies out to the West Coast to spend time with the Kard clan seemingly every chance he gets.

He's tethered to NYC because of his SNL gig, of course, but the couple is working around that problem.

In fact, Kim has been spending so much time on the East Coast that some fans have become convinced that she lives on Staten Island now.

Kim Kardashian Is Modeling

She doesn't, of course, but all of this is to say that these two are speeding past the usual relationship milestones at breakneck speed.

Needless to say, this is shaping up to be a rough holiday season for Kanye.

The good news for Ye is that Pete and Kim will not be spending Christmas together.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

So Yeezy doesn't have to worry about Pete filling the room with blunt smoke and sharing anecdotes about Machine Gun Kelly as his kids open presents.

The bad news (again, if you're Kanye) is that Kim has introduced Pete to her kids -- and apparently, they were quite taken with him.

“Pete met Kim’s kids and she introduced him to them as ‘mommy’s friend,’" a source close to the situation told Hollywood Life this week.

Pete, Kim, Flavor Flav, Kris

"Kim thought that it was really cute how he interacted with them and that he tried to make her kids laugh and smile just as he does everyone he meets!”

Needless to say, it sounds like Pete has won over just about everyone in Kim's life.

Currently, he's in LA, but Pete and Kim have decided that it's best if they celebrate Christmas separately -- presumably so as not to confuse the kids.

Pete Davidson Smokes Weed

"She had a good trip to New York," an insider close to the situation tells People magazine.

"Pete took Kim to some of his favorite places. She had fun. Kim is celebrating Christmas with the kids and won't see Pete," the insider adds.

That doesn't mean, however, that these two have cooled off in their affections for one another.

Kim Kardashian Hosts SNL

"He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that," the source says of Pete's infatuation with Kim.

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," the insider adds.

"The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

Kim Kardashian Sizzles

Yeah, Kanye, we hate to be the bearer of bad news but when your ex associates you with "a very dark time" in her life, and she's already seeking comfort in a new partner, it's probably best to move on.

Perhaps, this Christmas you should turn a corner in your life and celebrate the re-birth of Yeezus!

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Kim Kardashian Biography

Kim Kardashian Is Modeling
Kim Kardashian is the ex-girlfriend of Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush and Ray J. She had intercourse on camera with the former, which is what... More »
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Full Name
Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye in NYC
Ye and Kim Kardashian
Kim at the People's Choice Awards
Kim, Kanye, Virgil Abloh
Pete, Kim, Flavor Flav, Kris
Kim Kardashian and Boxes

Kim Kardashian Quotes

So far, designing is the most exciting thing Iâ€™ve done... I have a vision of what I want [the clothes] to look like in my mind and itâ€™s fun to see it come alive on paper.

Kim Kardashian

He just seemed very firm about the change, and thatâ€™s, like, his motto.

Kim Kardashian [on Barack Obama]

Kim Kardashian Videos

Larsa Pippen Slammed For Copying Kim Kardashian: Your New Butt Is Bigger Than Hers!
Larsa Pippen Slammed For Copying Kim Kardashian: Your New Butt Is Bigger Than Hers!
Kim Kardashian Saturday Night Live Monologue
Kim Kardashian Saturday Night Live Monologue
Kim Kardashian Tells Kris Jenner She's Fine with Divorce During KUWTK Series Finale
Kim Kardashian Tells Kris Jenner She's Fine with Divorce During KUWTK Series Finale