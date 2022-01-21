Meat Loaf Dies; Grammy-Winning Singer Was 74 Years Old

Hollywood is once again in mourning.

Meat Loaf, the veteran singer and occasional actor whose "Bat Out of Hell" is one of the top-selling albums in history, died on Thursday night.

He was 74 years old.

The Grammy winner, who was born Marvin Lee Aday, passed away while surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends, according to Meat Loaf’s agent Michael Greene.

No cause of death has been released.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” Meat Loaf’s family said in a statement to Deadline.

“From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!"

The aforementioned album sold 30 million copies around the world.

Its U.S. singles (“Two of Three Ain’t Bad” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light”) peaked at number-11 and number- 39, respectively, yet both were certified platinum four decades later in 2018.

Meat Loaf later came out with "Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell" in 1993.

It has sold more than 5 million units domestically, while its lead single, “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," spent five weeks atop the charts and earned Meat Loaf the Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance, Solo.

On the acting side, Meat Loaf will best be remembered for playing Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

As news of the singer's passing emerged overnight, many fans, friends and fellow musicians took to social media to pay tribute to the late star.

"Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer,'" Cher Tweeted, for example, adding:

"Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends, & Fans."

Boy George also took to social media to pay homage.

"R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends," he wrote. "He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood."

In a message on Stephen Fry's Twitter page, the actor recalled performing alongside Meat Loaf.

"I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf," Fry wrote.

"Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century…he had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful."

As cited above, no cause of death has been confirmed.

In 2016, however, Meat Loaf collapsed on stage during a performance of "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" at Northern Jubilee Auditorium in Canada.

He was taken to a nearby hospital at the time and a rep for Meat Loaf later said he was suffering from "severe dehydration," noting:

"His vital signs are stable and normal—he's responsive and recovering well."

After undergoing testing, Meat Loaf was released from the hospital.

His rep told E! News back then that he "extends his heartfelt thanks for everyone's support and well wishes."

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Meat Loaf.

May he rest in peace.