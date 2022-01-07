Julia Fox: Kanye West Took My Picture and Bought Me a Bunch of Clothes Before We Banged!

We reported earlier this week that Julia Fox and Kanye West are dating.

At first, we looked at the situation as a rebound -- or even revenge -- fling.

After all, Kanye had spent weeks trying to win Kim back, and he's made little effort to conceal the fact that he's pissed off that she's dating Pete Davidson.

So when word got out that Yeezy and the Uncut Gems actress were hooking up, it was widely assumed that the relationship was not long for this world.

But allow us to be the first to admit that we may have misread the situation.

Either that, or Kanye takes his rebound flings very, very seriously.

Fox detailed her whirlwind romance with Kanye in a new Interview magazine piece, and we think it's safe to say this thing is far more intense than anyone initially realized.

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection," Julia told the magazine.

She says that from there, the two of them "decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play."

After the performance, the couple dined at Greenwich Village hot spot Carbone,

"At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!" Julia recalled.

"The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening."

As far as romantic stunts go, it's hard to top the mid-meal photoshoot on a second date.

But after dinner, Kanye escalated the situation even further.

According to Fox, West brought her to "an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true."

"It felt like a real Cinderella moment," the actress gushed.

"I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!" Fox added.

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride."

Now, it sounds to us like Kanye is coming on just a smidge too strong, but apparently, Julia is digging the intensity.

The question remains, however -- are all of these grand gestures for her sake ... or for Kim's?

Kanye is usually an open book, and it looks to us as though he might be trying to make his ex jealous by spoiling the ever-loving crap out of his new boo.

But one insider tells Entertainment Tonight that Kanye is legitimately head-over-heels for Fox, and he sees a real future in this relationship.

"It doesn’t seem like a new relationship, they seem just happy and at ease around each other,” the source told ET.

“They were deep in conversation the whole time and didn’t seem too bothered by the fact that there were fans and photographers outside waiting for them," the insider added.

"They actually seemed happy to be noticed.”

A different insider says that after spiraling into a brief depression over the Kim-Pete situation, Ye has rebounded nicely, and is currently doing quite well.

"Kanye has been in good spirits lately and having fun. He's been spending time with friends, going out, and doing his thing," said the source.

"He's been trying to move on from Kim and meet new women," the insider added.

"He's dating around and figuring out what he likes in a potential partner."

It sounds as though Kanye might have found that partner in Julia.

But if Kim were to suddenly become single again, perhaps he would have a change of heart.

Dude is nothing if not unpredictable!