John Stamos: I Still Don't Believe Bob Saget Is Dead

Earlier this month, the entertainment world was rocked by the death of Bob Saget.

The beloved Full House star and America's Funniest Home Videos host was just 65.

The actor had no known health conditions, and his death came as a total shock:

His body was found in an Orlando hotel room just one day after after his final stand-up comedy performance.

And those who knew him best are still trying to come to terms with the passing of a man who was so full of life just hours before.

One person who's struggling to make sense of the situation is John Stamos.

For eight seasons, Saget and Stamos co-starred on Full House, a ratings juggernaut that made both men household names.

The show went off the air in 1995, but in the years that followed, Saget and Stamos remained the closest of friends.

On Friday, January 14, Saget was laid to rest in a private funeral.

Stamos was among the many stars in attendance, but it seems he's still struggling to internalize the fact that his dear friend is truly gone.

“When I saw his last Instagram post, my first thought was he looked too ‘alive’ to die a few hours later,” the actor who portrayed Uncle Jesse wrote on Instagram this week.

But while Stamos is heartbroken over his friend's passing, he takes some comfort in knowing that Saget died a beloved and happy man.

“When I really thought about it — Bob did it right," Stamos continued.

“We should all want to ‘Die Alive.’ We don’t want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten, and discarded. We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege of doing what we do best,” he wrote.

“Bob felt young, energized, grateful and appreciated. He died bright and fierce.”

Stamos previously imagined a scenario in which his friend is still out there, doing what he loves most and making the world a better place in the process.

In a moving tribute posted last week, Stamos wrote:

"I'm not ready to accept that he's gone - I'm not going to say goodbye yet.

"I'm going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet.

"They're laughing so hard, they weep.

"On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly.

"He says he feels 26 again, alive! Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post.

"She tells him it doesn't need fixing, and tells him how handsome he is. He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart.

"And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, his friends.

"God, he loves us all so much. And he goes to sleep dreaming of when we'll all meet again - and he's smiling. I know in my heart he's smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before.

"I'm just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe."

For many of us, Bob Saget was the ultimate '90s sitcom dad -- a figure so flawlessly wise and loving that he could only spring from the mind of a sentimental TV writer.

So there's comfort in knowing that the man came about as close as possible to embodying that ideal in his life off camera.

Our thoughts go out Bob's loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

He will be greatly missed.