Debra Danielsen BLASTS Farrah Abraham: My Awful Daughter is Out of Control!

Just days after a belligerant Farrah Abraham was arrested for assault, her mom is weighing in.

Debra Danielsen isn't going to win Mother of The Year any time soon, but she actually makes some points.

She is condemning Farrah's outrageous antics, calling her daughter "just mean."

Debra also has choice words for MTV, saying that casting Farrah on Teen Mom: Family Reunion rewards her for bad behavior.

Debra spoke to good folks at The Ashley about her estranged daughter.

“Shame on MTV for promoting her on the ‘Family Reunion,'” she expressed.

“I believe MTV rewarded [Farrah’s bad] behavior," Debra complained.

"Now it appears she wants to make a living off of bad behavior and ruining others," Debra observed.

"Sad," she commented.

“Maci’s right,” Debra then stated, referring to observations made by Maci Bookout. “[Farrah’s] just mean.”

Though at least partially (and perhaps largely) responsible for who Farrah is and turned out to be, Debra was once a supporter of her daughter.

In May of last year, however, she and Farrah had a huge fight.

Since then, they have not spoken, and Debra has also not had contact with Sophia, who is just weeks away from turning 13.

Debra's latest commentary comes on the heels of Farrah's latest arrest.

It is a familiar story, with Farrah accused of slapping a security guard while out clubbing in Hollywood.

There were multiple videos of the incident, where the guard restraining her could be heard calmly telling her that she'd tried to hit, kick, and bite him and others.

Farrah of course accused people of "battering" her and targeting her for being a woman.

In contrast, reports say that she was asked to leave by security and acted out, striking a guard and struggling.

While paramedics were called out of concern for her, she was so out of control that the incident ended in an arrest. Allegedly.

Debra's biggest concern, she says, is her granddaughter.

“[I have] no idea [where Sophia was during this],” Deb admitted.

“Farrah doesn’t let us talk," she noted. "I am afraid for Sophia."

"She and I have to always pay the price for [Farrah’s] bad behavior," Debra lamented.

Like the rest of us, Debra did see her terrible daughter's unhinged rant that followed the arrest.

She, too, sees Farrah's lashing out as part of a toxic and dangerous pattern.

“Farrah’s always the ‘victim,’" Debra characterized, "always threatening violence and it isn’t safe."

“Never is [her fault] actually," she said in reflection of her daughter's perpetual denials.

"And," Debra lamented, "it happens over and over and over again.”

Farrah has recently begun to offer her bodily waste to paying customers.

Her mother is, as you can imagine, pretty grossed out.

“It sets women’s rights back 200 years,” Debra declared.

While Farrah's sex work is between her and her paying customers (and their kinks), her arrests and the violence behind them is alarming.

Debra is not wrong when she points out Farrah's alarming inability to take responsibility for her behavior.

As long as Farrah is screaming that every criticism is a "hate crime" against her, she will never change or improve as a person.

