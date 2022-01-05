Jana Duggar Pleads Guilty to Child Endangerment; Will She Face Jail Time?

Jana Duggar is not Josh Duggar.

That much is for absolute certain.

Just like her brother, however, Jana is now guilty of a charge that involves young children.

According to court records that have now been made public, the former Counting On star pleaded guilty last month to Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

This is a Class A misdemeanor for which Jana was fined $890 on December 15.

Duggar will not face any time in jail.

Nor will she be required to do community service. Nor will she be on probation.

It appears that once she pays her fine, the matter is considered settled.

According to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, it is unknown if her previously scheduled hearing will go on as planned January 10, but it’s unlikely.

As you'll likely recall, we learned several weeks ago that Jana had been charged with this crime for an incident that took place on September 10.

She was babysitting a few of her nieces and nephews at the time when one of the children (Josh and Anna's young daughter, Maryella Duggar, sources have alleged) escaped out the backdoor.

The infant wandered away and was eventually discovered by a pedestrian, who called the police.

On December 14, Jana opened up about what transpired.

Clapping back at various social media reports and allegations, the usually private Jana decided to tell her side of the story.

“I’m only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all,” Jana’s Instagram statement began back then.

“I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time."

We get that Jana may have been annoyed by some of the coverage, but...

In the midst of your brother getting convicted for sex abuse crimes? Years after your parents covered up his history of molestation?

You and yours may, indeed, be criticized by the public. But anyway.

Jana proceeded to share the "raw facts" of what happened in mid-September.

“I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police," she explained.

"This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed."

She continued:

“They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary.

"I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community. I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied."

She added:

"In the end I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered the most to me."

In the wake of this admission, multiple family members came to Jana's defense.

“Getting messages about headlines about Jana,” younger sister Jessa, for example, wrote on Instagram Stories.

“Bottom line– it was an innocent mistake. She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely. Could’ve happened to anyone.

"The media is sensationalizing this because of other current family circumstances and it makes me so mad.”

Even Amy Duggar, who takes every opportunity she can to trash her infamous relatives, came out and gave Jana a break.

“I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong,” the mother of one wrote in on her Instagram Story around this time.

“This couldn’t have been intentional. Thank God the child was OK and found!”

Amy then addressed Jana directly:

“I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out,” Amy continued in her statement.

"Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there’s so many of them and you only have two eyes!"

"It’s a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you.”