Jason Alexander: Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Arrested For STALKING!

Well, 2021 was certainly a great year for Britney Spears -- maybe the best of her adult life.

After 13 years of virtual captivity and a lengthy, ugly legal battle with her own father, Spears' conservatorship came to an end, enabling the pop icon to regain control over her own life.

Unfortunately, it wasn't such a great year for Spear's ex-husband Jason Alexander.

He capped off 2021 by getting arrested!

Jason Alexander Mug Shot

Yes, according to a new report from Hollywood Life, Alexander was taken into custody on December 30 and booked on charges of “Violation of an Order of Protection” and “Aggravated Stalking."

Fortunately, these alleged crimes took place far from Britney, in Franklin, Tennessee.

Still, it's an undeniably scary situation, and fans are afraid of how it might affect the newly-emancipated singer.

Britney Spears, Post-Dance

Police have not identified the victim of Alexander's alleged stalking, but they've confirmed that he's currently being held on $30,000 bail.

As you may recall, Spears was married to Alexander for a mere 55 hours after the two of them tied the knot while during a boozy night out in Vegas.

The marriage was quickly annulled, and the former high school sweethearts went their separate ways.

Jason Alexander-Britney Spears

But Alexander supported Spears as the #FreeBritney movement gained national media attention over the summer.

He says he's maintained regular contact with his ex, and he offered fans an encouraging update at the height of her fight for freedom.

"She’s great,” he told Inside Edition when asked how Britney was holding up.

Britney Spears Closes Out 2021

“She’s good, she’s mentally stable, she’s fine.”

Sadly, Jason felt the need to throw some mild shade during that same interview.

At the time, Britney had recently gotten engaged to Sam Asghari, and journalist Jim Moret asked Alexander if he thought the relationship was legitimate.

Britney and Fiance

“If it’s real, it’s awesome,” Alexander said.

“You don’t think it’s real?” Moret asked, to which Jason replied, simply, “No.”

“I’m trying to be as nice as I can. He’s really the only person that’s been around for a few years, so without him she would’ve been alone," he elaborated.

Britney Spears on Her Instagram Page

That's when things got a little creepy:

"I’ve always loved her. I’m always going to love her," Jason told the outlet.

"If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”

Britney and Sam on Vacation

Maybe those comments just seem off-putting in the context of Jason's recent arrest on stalking and harassment charges.

Nah, come to think of it, it's just weird to publicly declare your love for an ex you haven't seen in years, no matter the circumstances.

For her part, Britney hasn't spoken about Alexander since their split, so we have no idea if he;s telling the truth about speaking with her regularly.

Britney Spears Seduces

Maybe that will change now that Spears is once again free to speak for herself, without seeking her father's permission first.

Or maybe she'll decide that it's best to keep her distance from a dude who seems to be experiencing some major turbulence in his personal life.

This sounds like a situation in which both parties might want to wait for things to settle down a bit for meet up for coffee ... and that's if Jason doesn't wind up going to prison.

