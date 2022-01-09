Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu Drop Gender Reveal: We're Having A...

Attention, all Duggar fans across the nation.

We've got some exciting news for the three of you:

Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar and wife Katey (Nakatsu) Duggar have revealed the gender of their upcoming firstborn child.

Are you ready for it? Are you prepared to hear the bombshell? Are you totally sure and certain? Okay, here we go...

THEY'RE HAVING A BOY!

The couple revealed the sex of their impending baby in a video posted to their joint YouTube channel on Friday, in which the 19 Kids and Counting alum swung a baseball bat at a ball slowly pitched his way.

Once the 23-year old made contact with the ball... boom!

It exploded into light blue powder, and the couple then shared a congratulatory kiss with one another as the crowd -- including a few of Jed's famous siblings -- cheered for the upcoming addition to this immediate family.

The spouses announced Katey’s pregnancy just five months after they got married.

They did so in distasteful and controversial fashion, too.

“She tested positive but not for COVID,” Duggar wrote via Instagram in September 2021, to the dismay and irritation of many critics.

In the affiliated photo, the couple could be seen kissing while Katey held a sign that read, “And then there were [three].”

Jed and Katey got married in April 2021 after quietly courting for about a year.

"The couple was married in a private ceremony Saturday with family and close friends in attendance," a rep for the family told People Magazine at the time, adding:

"It was a beautiful ceremony and the entire family is so happy for them."

Added the former TLC perrsonality in a subsequent Instagram post:

"I'm so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife.

"Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much! #happilyeverafter."

As for the pregnancy?

The twosome confirmed they were expecting via a 10-minute YouTube video this fall.

“We picked up a pregnancy test. I have been feeling kinda funny for the past few weeks,” Katey explained in the footage.

“I have been having cramping, bloating, just different things that have been odd … I need to take a pregnancy test.

"If it’s negative, we should go to a doctor and make sure everything is okay."

The mother-to-be took the test in the bathroom at Wal-Mart -- and the pair began “screaming in the parking lot” after the results came back positive.

“We thank the Lord first of all because God answered our prayers,” Katey gushed back then.

The blessed news of a new Duggar on the way comes after the family's tumultuous year.

VERY tumultuous year, we should say.

Jana, the eldest daughter of the Duggar family, pleaded guilty outside of court earlier this week to a child endangerment citation after a toddler she had been looking after wandered off all alone and was discovered by a stranger.

In December, meanwhile, Josh Duggar was found guilty on two counts of knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines for each conviction.