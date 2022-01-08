Demi Lovato Returns Home After Yet Another Rehab Stint

Demi Lovato is hopefully on the road to recovery.

Again.

According to Page Six and other outlets, the singer -- who uses they/them pronouns after coming out as non-binary -- returned at some point in the recent past to Utah for treatment with substance abuse.

The artist is now back home and "doing well," according to The New York Post.

No other details on Lovato's fall off the wagon have been released, but they just made news late last year for saying they are enjoying a “California sober” lifestyle.

This is a term typically used by people who do not drink alcohol, but do smoke marijuana.

The pop star, however, stretched the definition further, revealing in fall 2021 interviews that in addition to getting stoned, they still indulge in the occasional drink.

"Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that's setting myself up for failure because I am such a black and white thinker," Lovato said in a recent YouTube documentary about their life.

Lovato also complained in this film about the backlash they received for pursuing a non-traditional path to recovery

"When I do get into details with people, it just kind of opens myself up for more scrutiny than I need," they said at the time.

Perhaps following some sort of incident in early December, however, Demi walked back the whole California sober thing.

“I no longer support my California sober ways,” the 29-year-old performer shared on their Instagram Story just over a month ago. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

We're glad the star has come around to this way of thinking.

"Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first," a People Magazine insider now says.

Adds an Us Weekly source:

“Demi will have a sober living companion [with] them during this transition. It was their decision to go back to rehab.”

In 2018, Lovato nearly died from an overdose.

They said afterward that they had "brain damage" as a result after suffering three strokes and a heart attack in the wake of this overdose.

Last year, though, Demi told People that they "wouldn't change a thing" and they're "so proud of the person I am today."

Added Lovato to this publication:

"Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned.

"It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have.

"But I don't regret anything."

The Grammy nominee was previously in a treatment center in August 2018 and also two years earlier.

“I lived fast and I was going to die young. I didn’t think I would make it to 21,” Lovato confessed to American Way in July 2016.

”So now I’m in rehab, and I thought, ‘Oh great, now the world thinks I’m just another stereotype … I didn’t go into treatment thinking, ‘OK, now I’m going to be an inspiration.’

"At times I was resentful for having that kind of responsibility, but now, it’s really become a part of my life. It holds me accountable."