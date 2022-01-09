Bob Saget, Beloved Full House Star and Comedian, Dead at 65

Bob Saget -- a legendary actor and comedian best known for his long-running role as the patriarch of the Tanner family on Full House -- was found dead inside his room at a hotel in Orlando on Sunday.

He was 65 years old.

No cause of death has been confirrmed as of this writing.

This is what we know, however:

According to TMZ, the celebrity gossip website that confirmedd this stunning development, the Sheriff's Department and the fire department responded to the Ritz-Carlton around 4 p.m. local time after hotel security had come across Saget's body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As mentioned above, Saget was a well-known actor, but he got his start as a stand-up comic.

He had recently been touring the country, stopping by a number of destinations throughout the state of Florida, and was scheduled to remain on the road until June.

On Saturday night, Saget performed in Jacksonville, giving the crowd a shout-out just a few hours prior to his passing, writing on Twitter early this morning:

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit.

News of Saget’s death was first shared by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The organization Tweeted the following:

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

A Philadelphia native, Saget got his start on the small screen via a stint on CBS’ The Morning Program in 1987, just before landing his breakout role as Danny Tanner on ABC’s popular family sitcom Full House.

It ran from fall 1987 through May 1995.

He also spent a bulk of the 1990s as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos and was the narrator on How I Met Your Mother.

In 2016, Saget reprised his role as Danny for Fuller House, a Netflix sequel that ran until 2020.

Other actor credits on Saget's IMDB page include role on Shameless, The Good Cop and a recurring role on HBO's Entourage, where he portrayed a foul-mouthed version of himself.

Saget leaves behind wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters -- Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer -- who he shares with first wife Sherri Kramer.

We'll update this story and our website as a whole when more information becomes available about Saget and what led to his death.

In the meantime, tributes to Saget have already started to be passed around social media.

From Tom Green:

"I am extremely saddened to just hear of the passing of my friend Bob Saget. You were always hilarious and kind. You made my life and so many other peoples lives better Bob. Rest In Peace.

Marc Maron: "Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad."

Kathy Griffin: You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated.

Josh Gad: "There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle."

Kat Dennings: "Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family."

Jon Stewart: Bob Saget… Just the funniest and nicest…"

We send our condolences to his friends, family members and loved ones.

May Bob Saget rest in peace.