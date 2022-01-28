Demi Lovato Shades Ex with Vibrator Brag; Max Ehrich Claps Back with Thirst Trap

In 2021, Demi Lovato came out as nonbinary, went to rehab again, and continued to work on their mental and emotional health.

Much of their time in 2020 was swallowed up by their romance and engagement with Max Ehrich.

Things between them could have ended on better terms. Even now, there are clearly hard feelings.

After Demi recently threw some shade at Max's bedroom skills, he hit back with a thirst trap.

On January 24, an Instagram account prompted followers to describe their last relationships in just three words.

Demi weighed in, writing: "My vibrator's better."

While that is arguably four words, it certainly got a lot of people's attenion.

Demi recently launched their own line of vibrators, so we all understood why they couldn't resist the urge to plug their product.

(Oof, sex toy pun so not intended but we're leaving it there anyway)

However, given that Demi's last public relationship was with ex-fiance Max Ehrich, that seemed like shade if not an outright insult.

Was Demi saying that Max is terrible at laying pipe?

It's hard to say, especially since vibrators are often better in some ways than human partners (because they were designed with one purpose).

It looks like Max took it as an insult, however, and decided to defend his reputation by thirst-trapping anyone visiting his Instagram page.

Max shared this eye-popping, mouth-watering thirst trap to his own Instagram page.

Wearing only underwear, black jogging shorts, and a pair of wireless ear pods, Max is singlehandedly bringing back low rise pants in this pic.

His caption was easy to decipher: "I never have complaints."

This is definitely a situation where two things can be true -- with neither Demi nor Max being wrong about their assessments of sex.

Despite the stereotype of beautiful men being lackluster in bed because they don't have to be good at it, he could be amazing in the sack.

That wouldn't mean that Demi's vibrator isn't better. It's the Paul Bunyan story all over. The part about the wood-cutting machine, not the giant blue ox.

At the same time, Demi could have had an entirely different meaning.

Max could be better in bed than any sex toy on the market, but Demi might still consider their vibrator better.

Why? Because vibrators don't have feelings, they only get turned on when it's time to use them, and they don't get super weird and manipulative after you break up.

When lockdowns (or what passed for "lockdown" in the U.S.) began in 2020, Demi and Max had sexy funtimes by locking down together.

After three months of dating, they were engaged.

Two months after that proposal, however, it was over.

Demi's fans very naturally feel very protective of them, particularly following their nearly fatal overdose several years ago.

It wasn't long after they began dating Max that fans went digging into his past, just using publicly visible social media posts.

It turned out that he had been barking up a lot of trees -- lots of famous, hot girls. Demi, who at the time was not out yet as nonbinary, just happened to say yes.

The general vibe of shadiness did not stop there.

After the split, Max made some very public spectacles, even appearing to call paparazzi on himself, in pathetic bids for Demi's pity and attention.

Nobody's saying that Max is Joe for You, but no matter how he was feeling at the time, that was not a great way to handle it.

Demi and Max have both spoken about their erstwhile engagement, albeit in very different tones.

Recently, Demi has cracked jokes about their romance.

Max has accused them of putting him on blast "for clout."

"Stop talking about me on award shows," he demaned in an Instagram comment at one point.

It's a shame that these two aggressively beautiful people have this friction between them.

But considering how concerned fans were when they were engaged, at least it's better than the between-the-sheets kind of friction, no matter how good or bad it was.