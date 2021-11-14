Audrey Roloff Shares Emotional Note, Says New Mothers Deserve "Grace"

Audrey Roloff hasn't always come across as the most likable person on social media.

She can be aloof. Pompous. Downright annoying.

But the former Little People, Big World star deserves nothing but praise for her latest Instagram Story post, which featured the mother of three reaching out to others in her ongoing situation.

Six days ago, Audrey and husband Jeremy Roloff welcomed their third child, a boy named Radley.

"Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 am 9.1 lbs 21.5 in and born en caul which was wild! I can’t wait to share his birth story with you soon," Audrey wrote to confirm the amazing news.

We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery. A word that I had been praying over this birth was “harmony.”

"And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences."

Audrey has since taken fans behind the scenes of this very personal life experience, even sharing a photo of herself just one hour after birth (above), while also confessing to some serve postpartum issues.

And now?

Roloff wants other women out there to know that she sees them.

She seems them clearly.

"I wish all you postpardum mamas out there could read my DM's right now literally thousands of you guys expressing your postpardum hurts and the hard that is this season," she wrote over a precious snapshot of Radley.

Concluded the podcast host and author:

"We are not alone. Whether it's your physical body like its been for me or your mental state like it is for so many others.

"We need to be honest with ourselves and each other and give ourselves more grace for this season."

Amen, Audrey.

Amen.

Previously, the former reality star opened up about her pain and exhaustion in a tell-all post discussing her postpartum experience.

"Maybe I'll get through the first week of recovery without the dreaded M word... I didn't tear as bad. I didn't hemorrhage this time," she wrote candidly.

"My birth experience was so beautiful and peaceful and empowering. Those first few days postpartum I was so encouraged."

However, Roloff then came out and said that, on her third day postpartum, her pain took a turn for the much, much worse.

"This is what you hardly ever see on the other side of the screen," she wrote, adding:

"An overflowing postpartum nightstand with a very tired, hurting, recovering mama. Tears of joy as she swoons over her newborn baby and tears of pain as she aches in too many places to count...

"It's one of the hardest and most humbling seasons of my life."

Audrey and Jeremy are also parents to a four-year old daughter named Ember and a 22-month old son named Bode.

We strongly admire Audrey for speaking out in this way, and perhaps she can at least take some solace in knowing she has the support of a loving and understanding husband.

"@audreyroloff showed immense strength and surrender and I’m completely amazed at her," wrote Jeremy in his own birth announcement last Monday.

"The Roloff household is healthy and full of joy, thank you all for the prayers and well wishes."