Kailyn Lowry: I'm Getting More Plastic Surgery, So Take That, Haters!

Kailyn Lowry is no stranger to plastic surgery.

Like, at all.

Her journey with plastic surgery began with a bang in 2016 when she got a huge makeover courtesy of Dr. Miami -- he gave her a tummy tuck, liposuction, and her infamous Brazilian butt lift.

As she explained in one of her books, "My decision to get plastic surgery came down to one simple thing: I'm human. I care how I look."

"I knew that being satisfied with my outer appearance would give me the confidence I needed to face the world head-on."

And while Kailyn is obviously free to do whatever she wants to her own body, there are a couple of issues with that line of thinking.

One is that she's been through so much in her life -- she was abandoned by her father, emotionally abused by her alcoholic mother, raped, the list goes on and on -- that it really seems like she would have been better off investing in her mental health instead of her physical appearance.

(Thankfully she's since realized this and has been regularly going to therapy for a while now).

And two is that with that Brazilian butt lift, it's important to do your best to maintain your weight because it transfers fat from one place in your body to another, so if you gain weight rapidly, it will go to your butt because that's where all the fat was sent.

But Kailyn got pregnant with Lux within months of getting the surgery, so her results were greatly affected, so much that Dr. Miami publicly shamed her for ruining all of his hard work.

Still, in 2018 she went back for more liposuction and a breast reduction -- but shortly before the surgeries were set to begin, she changed her mind and went home.

It kind of sounds like Kailyn hasn't had the best experience with plastic surgery, huh?

That's why it's a little surprising that she's just announced her plans to get more.

In the latest episode of her podcast with Vee Rivera, Baby Mamas No Drama, she revealed that she's considering getting some work done on her face.

"I went for a consultation for a nose job," she said. "What I have is called over-rotation."

Vee didn't love the idea, telling her "I'm so mad right now, you have such a cute nose."

Kail wasn't moved, however, because she told her in no uncertain terms "I hate my nose."

She said that the plastic surgeon she saw called it "Miss Piggy-like," if you can believe it.

"I was like, 'Oh wow, that's my nickname,'" she continued. "The trolls, that's what they call me."

She was told that the "Miss Piggy-like" issue with her nose could be fixed, and she said that while she hasn't decided whether or not to actually go through with the surgery, she's "going to think about it."

Her nose isn't the only part of her body she's thinking of changing -- she said that she's also still really interested in the breast reduction and lift she'd been considering for a few years now.

The issue with that is that she's been working on losing weight, and her surgeon told her that it would be better for her to meet her goal weight before getting this particular surgery since weight loss could impact the results.

Like we said, Kailyn can do whatever she wants with her body, she doesn't need anyone's permission.

And with the breast reduction and lift, it's obvious why she'd want to do that.

She's been complaining about her boobs for a while now, about how they affect her posture and make her look bigger than she is, and we're sure those things are a lot to lug around everywhere.

But we really hope the opinions of her haters don't influence her to get a nose job.

To go through all of that pain, not to mention the money, time, and, you know, changing your face forever, just because of something strangers say about you on the internet ...

We hope she really thinks long and hard about this, that's for sure.