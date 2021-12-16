Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Spotted FIGHTING In 7/11 Parking Lot!

For months now, we've been hearing rumors that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are headed for divorce.

Actually, those rumors have been circulating for the better part of a decade, but in recent months, it's become clear that these two really are on the verge of calling it quits.

The signs are all there, and frankly, we're a little amazed that there hasn't been an announcement yet.

First, Tori and met with a divorce attorney -- and she met with her girlfriends to celebrate afterward.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Together

Shortly thereafter, Dean was spotted without his wedding ring.

He claimed that he had taken it off to play golf, but then he was spotted without it on several more occasions.

You get the idea.

Dean McDermott in 2015

These two are already living separate lives, but neither of them has pulled the trigger yet.

Maybe they're waiting until after the holiday for the sake of their five children.

Or perhaps there's some truth to the rumors that Tori is too broke fo divorce Dean.

Tori and Dean in 2021

Whatever the case, it seems that this separation has been anything but amicable.

According to a new report from Radar Online Spelling and McDermott were "forced to spend time together" this week when she drove him to a nearby 7/11 to buy a Covid test.

Witnesses say Tori looked annoyed during the errand, and she stayed in the car while Dean went inside to make the purchase.

Dean McDermott with Wife

When he returned, the couple reportedly sat in the car and started screaming at each other.

One onlooker says neither party was wearing a wedding ring.

The most likely explanation is that the couple was buying the test for one of their kids.

Tori and Dean McDermott

So we guess it's good that they're still semi-peacefully co-parenting?

And by "semi-peacefully," we mean at least they're screaming at each other in a 7/11 parking lot, instead of at the dinner table.

The Radar piece also offers an explanation as to what finally drove Tori and Dean apart.

Spelling and McDermott

If you've been following these two for a while, and you're familiar with the many, many reports of Dean cheating on Tori, then the explanation probably won't surprise you.

“Her and Dean have been done for about three months now. To their credit, they tried… they really tried," one insider tells the site.

"But Dean’s sex addiction became too much for Tori. He absolutely did not cheat, but he just wants sex all the time."

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Pic

Interestingly, these two have never had an issue with airing their dirty laundry in the past, but these days, they're being hyper-secretive.

Maybe it's because their kids are old enough to know what's going on, or maybe the secrecy is a sign that this time, the actors really know that it's over for good.

Whatever the case, it's always sad when a marriage ends, especially in a case like this where there are five kids involved.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott UFC Fight Photo

We just hope these two can figure out a way to rip the Band-Aid off quickly ...

... and cheaply!

After all, those rumors about Spelling and McDermott being bankrupt have been floating around for a long, long time now. 

