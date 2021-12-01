Tori Spelling: I Want to Divorce Dean McDermott, But I'm Too Poor!

by at .

For months now, rumors of a Tori Spelling-Dean McDermott divorce have been circulating non-stop.

Similar reports have turned out to be bogus in the past, but this time, all signs seemed to point to Splitsville.

First, Tori met with a divorce lawyer and then went out raging with her girlfriends afterward.

Shortly thereafter, Dean was spotted eating a Big Mac without his wedding ring.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Together

And oh yeah -- there was the whole "these two never actually seemed to like each other, and their marriage has been plagued by rumors of infidelity and financial ruin from the very beginning" thing.

But after all these months of speculation, there's been no separation announcement and neither side has filed for divorce.

So what's going on here?

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott in 2019

Are Tori and Dean simply waiting until after the holidays for the sake of their five children?

Maybe, but if they're attempting to keep this thing a secret, they're doing a very poor job of it.

Hell, even on this year's Spelling family Christmas card, Dean is conspicuously absent.

Tori Spelling Holiday Card

So it doesn't seem like Tori and Dean are staying together for the kids.

However, they might have an equally valid reason for remaining legally hitched.

According to a new report from the print edition of Us Weekly (as reproduced by Celebitchy), financial concerns have forced Tori to hold on filing for divorce.

Dean McDermott in 2015

“Tori hasn’t divorced Dean because she can’t afford to,” one insider tells the outlet.

“Between the costs of childcare and being the higher income earner, Tori is stuck financially. A divorce would push her into bankruptcy.

A different source tells the tabloid that while Tori and Dean do have a prenup in place, the legal situation could be complicated due to the length of time they've been together, the size of their brood, or the fact that Tori is the top earner by a wide margin.

Tori and Dean in 2021

“Tori wants to move on as inexpensively as possible," the insider says.

Unfortunately, expensive divorces are an ultra-rare phenomenon, especially in cases where there are five kids and millions in assets involved.

We're sure Tori will eventually get fed up and do what she has to do in order to put her marriage out of its misery.

Dean McDermott with Wife

But she's not in a position where she can simply pay to make Dean go away.

Rumors that Spelling and McDermott are bankrupt have been haunting the couple for years.

And even if those reports have been exaggerated, it seems clear that the McDermotts have struggled financially in recent years.

Tori and Dean in Hawaii

(Much has been made of the couple's decision to downgrade from a mansion in tony Calabasas to a much more understated home in working-class Encino.)

So it's possible that Tori will have to wait several months -- or even longer -- before she's able to divorce Dean without losing her shirt in the process.

One would think that after 15 years and five kids together, dude would have the decency not to squeeze Tori for every penny she's worth.

But divorce brings out the worst in people, and Dean was highly sus to begin with.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Tori Spelling Biography

Tori Spelling Baby
Tori Spelling is a bad actress that's desperate for attention. She annoys us by how she tries to stay in the news. Spelling is knocked up... More »
Born
Full Name
Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling Photos

Dean McDermott in 2015
Tori Spelling Holiday Card
Tori Spelling's Halloween Selfie
Tori and Dean in 2021
Tori Spelling Bathes With Her Sons
Tori Spelling with the Gold Flakes

Tori Spelling Quotes

She was a star and a true lady, and she will be missed greatly. People everywhere knew her by name. I loved when fans wanted her over me. I felt proud!

Tori Spelling [on dead dog]

I've always wanted a little girl since I'm such a girly girly. I immediately started crying. I couldn't believe it. I have my beautiful little boy and now I'll have my little girl! It's amazing.

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling Videos

Dean McDermott Snubbed by Tori Spelling: At Least My Kids Remembered My Birthday!
Dean McDermott Snubbed by Tori Spelling: At Least My Kids Remembered My Birthday!
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Reveal the Gender of Their FIFTH Kid!
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Reveal the Gender of Their FIFTH Kid!
Tori Spelling: Pregnant With Baby #5!
Tori Spelling: Pregnant With Baby #5!