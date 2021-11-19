Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: It's Official! We're Dating!

According to multiple outlets, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are going steady.

(We're very sorry, Kanye West. You might wanna stop reading right about now.)

About a month after the former sex tape participant and comedian were first spotted holding hands in public, numerous sources now claims the stars aren't just making love.

They're also making formal dinner plans and everything.

Yup, they're a couple!

"They are really happy and seeing where it goes," says an E! News insider, writing under a headline that states Kardashian and Davidson are officially dating.

"Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else," the source adds, noting Kim apparently feels the same.

"She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

Earlier this week, photos emerged of Davidson and Kardashian celebrating the former's birthday with friends.

Back in late October, we first saw them acting all cute and cozy with each other on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

The sighting took place two weeks after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live and kissed Davidson on the lips during a sketch that featured Pete as Aladdin and Kardashian as Jasmine.

Then, in early November, Page Six reported that Davidson made plans for a private dinner with Kardashian in Staten Island.

This same outlet now also confirms that Davidson and Kardashian are "official," emphasizing that they spent time on Tuesday (with Flavor Flav!) at the Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs mansion.

Because... sure, why not, right?

"Kim is smitten over him and it's very exciting to her," continues E!, a website that would never print such a thing without permission from Kim herself.

"He makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him."

It's also worth remembering that Davidson is known for having a large penis.

Just seems relevant here. Gotta be mentioned, you know?

Entertainment Tonight, meanwhile, represents yet another outlet that is all on board the Kardashian and Davidson romance train.

"Kim and Pete are dating and having a great time together," a source tells ET.

"Pete is a romantic and goes out of his way to make Kim feel special. Kim thinks Pete is hysterical and he's constantly making her laugh, but they also have been connecting on a deeper level."

Well, yeah.

You can go a lot deeper when you're packing down below.

Sorry.

Entertainment Tonight alleges this coupling is about more than impressive private part size, anyway.

"They're enjoying getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun," the ET insider adds, referencing Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian and concluding:

"Kim sees how happy Kourtney and Travis are, and wants something similar to that."

Wow. Those two just got engaged!

Could Kim really be thinking the same way when it comes to Davidson?

Again, sorry, Kanye.

But we told you not to read this far, didn't we?