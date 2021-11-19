Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: It's Official! We're Dating!

by at .

According to multiple outlets, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are going steady.

(We're very sorry, Kanye West. You might wanna stop reading right about now.)

About a month after the former sex tape participant and comedian were first spotted holding hands in public, numerous sources now claims the stars  aren't just making love.

They're also making formal dinner plans and everything.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian snl

Yup, they're a couple!

"They are really happy and seeing where it goes," says an E! News insider, writing under a headline that states Kardashian and Davidson are officially dating.

"Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else," the source adds, noting Kim apparently feels the same.

"She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

Pete, Kim, Flavor Flav, Kris

Earlier this week, photos emerged of Davidson and Kardashian celebrating the former's birthday with friends.

Back in late October, we first saw them acting all cute and cozy with each other on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

The sighting took place two weeks after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live and kissed Davidson on the lips during a sketch that featured Pete as Aladdin and Kardashian as Jasmine.

Then, in early November, Page Six reported that Davidson made plans for a private dinner with Kardashian in Staten Island.

pete with kim

This same outlet now also confirms that Davidson and Kardashian are "official," emphasizing that they spent time on Tuesday (with Flavor Flav!) at the Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs mansion.

Because... sure, why not, right?

"Kim is smitten over him and it's very exciting to her," continues E!, a website that would never print such a thing without permission from Kim herself.

"He makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him."

Pete Davidson with The Finger

It's also worth remembering that Davidson is known for having a large penis.

Just seems relevant here. Gotta be mentioned, you know?

Entertainment Tonight, meanwhile, represents yet another outlet that is all on board the Kardashian and Davidson romance train.

"Kim and Pete are dating and having a great time together," a source tells ET.

"Pete is a romantic and goes out of his way to make Kim feel special. Kim thinks Pete is hysterical and he's constantly making her laugh, but they also have been connecting on a deeper level."

Kim Kardashian Hosts SNL

Well, yeah.

You can go a lot deeper when you're packing down below.

Sorry.

Entertainment Tonight alleges this coupling is about more than impressive private part size, anyway.

Kim Kardashian Sizzles

"They're enjoying getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun," the ET insider adds, referencing Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian and concluding:

"Kim sees how happy Kourtney and Travis are, and wants something similar to that."

Wow. Those two just got engaged!

Could Kim really be thinking the same way when it comes to Davidson?

Ye and Kim K

Again, sorry, Kanye.

But we told you not to read this far, didn't we?

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Kim Kardashian Biography

A Kim Kardashian Selfie
Kim Kardashian is the ex-girlfriend of Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush and Ray J. She had intercourse on camera with the former, which is what... More »
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Full Name
Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Photos

Pete, Kim, Flavor Flav, Kris
Kim Kardashian and Boxes
Ye and Kim K
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian as a Space Cowboy
Kim Kardashian and Tyler Cameron on SNL

Kim Kardashian Quotes

So far, designing is the most exciting thing Iâ€™ve done... I have a vision of what I want [the clothes] to look like in my mind and itâ€™s fun to see it come alive on paper.

Kim Kardashian

He just seemed very firm about the change, and thatâ€™s, like, his motto.

Kim Kardashian [on Barack Obama]

Kim Kardashian Videos

Kim Kardashian Saturday Night Live Monologue
Kim Kardashian Saturday Night Live Monologue
Kim Kardashian Tells Kris Jenner She's Fine with Divorce During KUWTK Series Finale
Kim Kardashian Tells Kris Jenner She's Fine with Divorce During KUWTK Series Finale
Van Jones Gushes Over Kim Kardashian: She's Going to Be a BRILLIANT Lawyer!
Van Jones Gushes Over Kim Kardashian: She's Going to Be a BRILLIANT Lawyer!