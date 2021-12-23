Meghan Markle to Testify Against Prince Andrew, Reveal Jeffrey Epstein Connection?

Long-disgraced royal family member Prince Andrew is going to court.

At least, he is being sued. It is not yet clear if the case will go to trial.

The attorney hoping to crush him in a court of law has shared plans to call in Duchess Meghan Markle for a deposition.

The reason? She is perhaps the only member of the royal family likely to tell the unfiltered truth on the stand.

David Boies is the attorney representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was only 17 years old.

Andrew has vehemently denied any and all wrongdoing, as expected.

Boies spoke to The Daily Beast about potential plans should the lawsuit go to trial.

It is possible that Duchess Meghan Markle could be deposed during the course of the case.

There are, Boies explained, three good reasons to involve Meghan and her testimony.

The first reason for deposing the Duchess of Sussex is the simplest.

"One; she is in the U.S.," Boies noted.

"So," the attorney explained, "we have jurisdiction over her."

"Two; she is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew," Boies continued.

"And hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did," the attorney reasoned.

"And perhaps," Boies went on, "if not to have seen what he did, to have heard people talk about it."

"Because of her past association with him," Boies' explanation went on.

"She may very well have important knowledge," the lawyer suggested.

"And," Boies affirmed, "will certainly have some knowledge."

"Three; she is somebody who we can count on to tell the truth," Boies noted.

It is true that, outside of certain very toxic circles that are primarily in the U.K., Meghan Markle is well-regarded and seen as trustworthy.

"She checks all three boxes," Boies concluded.

Before testifying, in a deposition or on the witness stand, one swears to tell the truth and the whole truth.

If that is not enough, perjury is also a criminal offense.

However, for some members of the royal family, their ingrained sense of duty to their farcical role in politics and history could be more important.

Meghan, however, is widely considered to be an earnest, trustworthy person.

If the lawsuit were taking place in a British court, she might not be an ideal witness because of the twisted prejudices against her.

But her image in America (and most of the world) is such that Boies and any potential jury would likely take her words into consideration.

Boies also expresed a desire to depose other members of the royal family.

On a less famous note, the Duke of York's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson would ideally be on any witness list.

So would Andrew's siblings ... including Prince Charles, the future King of England.

However, Boies emphasized that there were no plans to even attempt to depose Queen Elizabeth II.

He explained that this is "out of respect and deference, and her age."

The Queen is 95 and her reported health problems and lack of visibility have conspiracy theorists speculating that she's secretly dead already.

As for the lawsuit itself, Giuffre alleges that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times.

These three assaults took place between 1999 and 2002 in London, in New York, and on a private Caribbean island.

Yes, the island is owned by the infamous and now dead Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.

There is photographic evidence, highlighted previously by BBC Newsnight anchor Emily Maitlis, that he met Giuffre.

There is a photo of the disgraced prince with his arm around Giuffre's waist, believed to have been taken inside the home of Ghislaine Maxwell when Giuffre was 17.