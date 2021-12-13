Jenelle Evans Talks About Leaving David Eason After He Posts Nude Photo Without Her Consent

Folks, Jenelle Evans and David Eason want your attention again.

Now, just about everyone who posts anything on social media wants your attention, but most of them aren't trying to make a living from their content.

But Jenelle and David haven't worked in years, and they mean to keep that streak going by figuring out a way to support their family through Instagram and TikTok.

It hasn't been easy, of course, as most people who make money from social media do so through sponsored content deals, and these days, no brand in its right mind will go anywhere near Jenelle.

So the Easons have been resorting to desperate measures in order to boost their engagement numbers and make themselves more attractive to potential business partners.

And one of the first rules of the internet is nothing racks up the clicks quite like a celebrity nude.

We're being quite liberal with the use of both "nude" and "celebrity" here.

Jenelle is not exactly a household name these days, and the nude -- which appeared on David's Instagram over the weekend -- doesn't reveal a whole lot.

Eason posted the pic above, along with a caption reading:

"My favorite place in the world and my favorite person in my favorite picture."

Though the caption was complimentary, many of the commenters were less than impressed with David's gesture:

"This just says he misses free vacations and Jenelle's old body. If that was his favorite, it says a lot about their current situation," one person wrote, according to The Sun.

"If you don't know Jenelle and David and their background, it's a bomb ass picture. But the fact it is them, this seems like a dig because she isn't that size anymore," another added.

"David alternates between posting humiliating pictures/videos to posting a nude of her but back when she was 'skinny' so she feels trapped," a third chimed in.

"It will simultaneously boost her ego and send her current body image into the dumpster knowing her husband find 2+ years old photos of her hot. Sad and creepy overall."

And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

We really can't overstate the extent to which this pic was not well-received.

"She looks great, but it is very concerning David thinks he has the right to post such an intimate photo of Jenelle," another user wrote.

"And people still wanna fight with me and tell me that he doesn't post this stuff to degrade her or claim ownership. Is this good enough?" yet another asked.

Yes, there were questions of consent here, as there usually are when a person posts a nude photo of someone other than themself.

On Jenelle's Instagram and TikTok fans were desperate to get to the bottom of the situation.

They peppered Evans with questions about her husband's latest shadiness, but rather than respond indivisually, she addressed the situation in a video.

“No, I will not leave my husband," Evans wrote on her latest TikTok clip.

She then lip-synced along with the words “thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.”

“I can care less if you like him or not," she captioned the post, in case you somehow hadn't gotten the point.

Now, it comes as no surprise that Jenelle isn't leaving David.

For starters, she almost certaintly knew about the nude before he posted it, as we're sure these two collaborate on just about everything they post.

On top of that, this is the same who Jenelle testified in court that her kids are afraid of Eason because of his violent temper.

If that situation didn't convince her to run for the hills, nothing will.

Of course, the main reason that these two will never separate is the fact that Jenelle and David are broke.

Jenelle has been whining about this fact lately and blaming just about every except herself and her chronically unemployed husband.

Obviously, this dire financial situation is no one's fault except for the Easons', which is one of the reasons that it binds them together.

Jenelle and David don't have money for a divorce, but even if they did, breaking up would force them to leave their bubble of delusion and confront reality.

And these two will do anything to avoid coming face to face with the truth of their situation.