Golden Globe Awards 2022: Who Got Totally Snubbed?by Hilton Hater at .
The nominations are in.
But the complaints are only just beginning.
On Monday morning, nominations came out for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, a ceremony that will take place on January 9, 2022.
Granted, it remain unclear if the Golden Globe will actually air on TV due to criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association over sexism and racism, but, hey:
It's still an honor to be nominated, right?!?
"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes," NBC said in a May statement.
"Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."
Forget the behind-the-scenes drama for a moment, though.
Let's get to the nominees!
Did your favorite show/movie/star make the cut?
Scroll down to find out...
Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best TV Series – Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupin
Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a TV Movie
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Actor in Limited Series, Anthology Series or a TV Movie
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Issac – Scenes From a Marriage
Michale Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best Actress in Limited Series, Anthology Series or a TV Movie
Jessica Chastain – Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Ervino – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Actress, TV
Jennifer Coolidge – White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie MacDowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor, TV
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game
Best Actor in a Drama
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Best Original Score
The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
Encanto – Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias
Dune – Hans Zimmer
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Best Actress in a Drama
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Kodi Smith McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best Original Song
“Be Alive” from King Richard – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
“Dos Orugitas” from Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from Belfast – Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell