Farrah Abraham to Tristan Thompson: You're an Abuser! Get a Vasectomy!

Farrah Abraham has a lot to say about Tristan Thompson and his penchant for getting women pregnant.

Not of it is positive, either.

The Sacramento Kings power forward, of course, is the father to a son with ex-girlfriendd Jordan Craig -- who he never, ever sees.

He's also the father to a daughter with Khloe Kardashian -- who, to his credit we suppose, Thompson does appear to spend a lot of time with.

Just last week, meanwhile, the public was made aware that Tristan may have gotten a woman named Maralee Nichols pregnant.

A Houston-based personal trainer, Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against the professional baller this summer, alleging that the two carried on a relationship for months while Thompson was dating Kadashian.

Specifically, Nichols says she slept with Thompson in late March to celebrate his birthday ... and that this unprotected act of intimacy resulted in the creation of life.

She gave birth a few days ago, too.

Tristan, for his part, acknowledges having gotten busy with Nichols on his birthday.

But he questions whether or not he's the father of her son.

Moreover, as part of this lawsuit, Nichols attached a message Thompson allegedly sent her after learning she was expecting.

In this message, he offers Nichols $75,000 to keep the pregnancy quiet and also makes it clear he will play no role whatsoever in their child's life.

"You know how I feel. My feelings haven't changed at all. Won't be involved at all. BTW if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money," wrote Thompson to Nichols.

"It's completely wrong. You are aware that I'm retiring after this season.

"So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who's unemployed. It's Texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars.

"So you better off taking this 75k I'm offering cause you won't get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who's unemployed.

"All you will have isn a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month."

What a standup individual, huh?

This is where Abraham comes in.

"F**k woman abusers, f**k abortion, f**k @realtristan13. Get a vasectomy WOMANIZERS!" she wrote on Instagram, seemingly after learning about Tristan's latest cheating allegation.

"These poor kids! Jesus!"

Farrah shared her rant over a screenshot of an article that claimed Tristan had "insisted Maralee get an abortion and offered her $75,000 in hush money."

As far as we can tell, Thompson never did insist on Nichols getting an abortion.

We've posted his message to Nichols below, and Tristan never used the word in it.

We're not entirely sure if Thompson is an abuser, either. He had consensual intercourse with all these women, you know?

Khloe might feel a little differently, however.

She might very well believe that Thompson has emotionally abused her over the years, considering ALL the times he slept around behind her back.

"Khloe was upset to find out that he cheated again," a source close to the situation told People magazine over the weekend.

"She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again."

Adds an In Touch insider:

“Khloe feels like the biggest fool in the world when it comes to Tristan. She’s pinned all her hopes on this one guy, and once again, her dreams are shattered."