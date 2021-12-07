Josh Duggar Put on Blast By Family Who Housed Him While Awaiting Trial: He's Not a Real Man!

When Josh Duggar got arrested on child pornography charges back in April, many assumed that he would be denied bail and held in jail until his trial began.

But the judge at Josh's bail hearing made the surprising decision to release him on the condition that he not cohabit with any minors.

That meant, of course, that Duggar could not live with his wife, Anna, who was then pregnant with the couple's seventh child.

And so, Josh's influential father, Jim Bob, called in a favor from some nearby "friends."

The Reber family had no known association with the Duggars prior to Josh's arrest.

Even so, they volunteered to house the suspected predator as he awaited trial.

Perhaps the Rebers wouldn't have made the offer if they had known more at the time.

Josh's lawyers would push to have the trial postponed for several months.

This forced them to share a roof with their unexpected tenant for much longer than expected.

It is similarly unclear if they knew how joined at the hip Anna would be with Josh.

They might have assumed that she would spend more time with her children, but that was not the choice that she made.

Whatever the case, the uneasy situation seemed to sour almost immediately.

The night that Josh was released, someone in the Reber house called 911.

The cause and nature of the call remain unknown.

While it doesn't look as though the authorities were summoned a second time, the tension between Josh and the Rebers continued.

Insiders say Anna was a constant presence in the Reber home.

As we said before, this was not something that the family anticipated when they agreed to house Josh.

Inviting someone to live with you for a time does not automatically include a "plus one."

As far as anyone knows, Josh is still living with the Rebers as his trial approaches its conclusion.

The family has remained silent about the allegations of tension within the household.

But one relative might have subtly made her feelings known on social media.

Hannah Reber is the wife of Lemuel, who is the son of Josh's current custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber.

She never mentioned Josh by name.

Still, it appears that Hannah's latest Facebook post is intended to convey her thoughts about the man who's currently being housed by her in-laws.

“Real men protect children," reads the meme that appeared on Hannah's page over the weekend.

In a lengthy caption, Hannah seemed to take aim at the entire Duggar clan.

She blasts those who will defend and enable problematic family members for no other reason than that they're related by blood.

“Althought [sic] my parents didn’t always do it perfectly, I was able to witness them attempting to do this and grow as a couple and as parents," she captioned the post.

“I’m thankful they always sought to protect our family and never taught me ‘blood before everything,'" she added.

“That leads to toxic relationships and enables manipulative behavior.”

Hannah certainly knew that her comments would be interpreted as shade thrown at the Duggars.

The fact that she posted them anyway tells us an awful lot.

In all likelihood, she didn't approve of her in-laws' arrangement with the Duggars from the very beginning, but she felt powerless to stop it.

Thankfully, the situation will soon come to an end one way or another.

On Monday, the prosecution rested in Josh's trial, and insiders say the defense might wrap up its case as early as Wednesday.

That means we may have a verdict before the week is out.

Hopefully, Josh will be headed to prison for a very long time.

But there remains a remote chance that he'll be acquitted.

Whatever the case, he won't be the Rebers problem any longer.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.