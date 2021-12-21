Duggar Bodyguard: That Family is Hella Weird! Anna is Not Naive or Meek!

As celebrity gossip followers and Duggar Family observers know very well at this point, Anna Duggar has not said a single word in public about her husband.

Not since his arrest in April, and then not since his conviction on child sex abuse crimes in early December.

We have no idea when or if we'll ever hear from Anna on this pressing topic.

Maybe after her husband gets sentenced to many years behind bars some time this spring?

It's hard to say.

However, someone who once knew Anna very well has at least spoken out now on social media, shedding a great deal of light on this mother of seven and other loved ones.

He doesn't have many positive things to say, either.

Earlier this week, a man who claimed to have worked as a bodyguard for the Duggars jumped on Reddit and told users to ask him anything.

“I spent 20 years doing personal protection work,” the individual explained.

“I’ve protected authors, activists, journalists, diplomats, foreign heads of state, actors, athletes, and politicians."

"I spent the summer of 2015 in Tontitown, Arkansas.”

For whatever it's worth, the alleged bodyguard was verified by subreddit moderators.

If he really worked for the Duggars in 2015... wow, huh?

He chose quite the time frame - that was the year Josh admitted to having molested his own sisters as a teenager, and also admitted to cheating on his wife with women he met on an adultery website.

“I did security for Josh until I couldn’t take anymore," the bodyguard told one user of his experience working for him.

"Then, I worked a different family member.”

As you might expect, plenty of people on Reddit had plenty of questions when it came to the convicted pedophile.

“I think Josh will have a difficult time in prison,” the bodyguard noted, seemingly stating the obvious.

As for Anna Duggar?

There's been a constant debate among fans, critics and TLC viewers about the 32-year old.

Has she basically been brainwashed by her in-laws since she married into that family?

Is she somehow a strong woman for sticking by her disgusting, law-breaking spouse?

Is Anna a victim of an abusive family herself?

The bodyguard has an interesting take on this subject.

“Anna was super pregnant when I got there and gave birth while I was there," he wrote online.

She stayed home for most of the time I was there.”

Moreover, he also said he “reported a couple of things” he saw happen within the family, although he didn’t provide any details.

“We called Tontitown Mars,” the man added.

“Michelle didn’t seem all that motherly and Anna is definitely not naive or meek.”

In conclusion, the bodyguard said simply... and unsurprisingly:

"I was uncomfortable the entire time I was there."

While Anna has remained silent in the wake of her husband's trial and conviction, almost everyone else related to Josh has issued some sort of statement.

This includes Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar ... Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard... as well as Joy-Anna Duggar.

According to an anonymous In Touch Weekly insider, Anna is aghast at what she sees as a betrayal of Josh.

That's right. You read that correctly.

“Anna is still speaking to [Jim Bob Duggar] and [Michelle Duggar], but a lot of the siblings have distanced themselves,” this taboid claimed a few days ago.

“She was upset that some family members decided to speak out against Josh.

"That broke her heart.”